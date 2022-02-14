Final Day of 2022 Horizon Irish Open already sold out

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
General admission tickets for Sunday at the 2022 Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate, from June 30 – July 3 have sold out. It is the earliest sell-out day in the tournament’s history.

Mount Juliet last year hosted the Irish Open for the first time since 1995 and for just the fourth time in the event’s history. Australia’s Lucas Herbert won in 2021 in front of sell-out crowds at the County Kilkenny venue.After a hugely successful hosting in 2021, tickets for the 2022 edition went on sale in December, sparking record demand during the festive period. The final 500 tickets were advertised to fans through Horizon Irish Open platforms in recent weeks and were  snapped up. No general admission tickets now remain for the final day of the event. Saturday and Friday are also on course to sell out. Tickets also remain for the first tournament day, Thursday, and Celebrity Pro-Am Wednesday.“The Irish golf fans are some of the best in the world so it is no surprise that they are relishing the opportunity to return to their national open at the spectacular Mount Juliet Estate this summer,” said Simon Alliss, the DP World Tour’s Championship Director for the Horizon Irish Open.“With a strong field expected, an increased prize fund thanks to the Strategic Alliance with our partners at the PGA TOUR and a world-class venue in Mount Juliet, it is shaping up to be an unmissable week and we look forward to welcoming the Irish people back through the gates.”Prior to the 2021 edition, Mount Juliet hosted the Irish Open for three consecutive years in 1993, 1994 and 1995, won by Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Sam Torrance respectively.

