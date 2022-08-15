Double gold for Ireland at Para-Cycling Road World Championships

2 total views, 2 views today

At the Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Baie-Comeau, Canada, on Sunday, Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal won gold in the tandem road race.

Josephine Healion and Linda Kelly also took bronze in the tandem, while Ronan Grimes took bronze in the men’s C4 road race.

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal were winning an incredible sixth World Championship title, with Dunlevy stating:

“I’m absolutely over the moon. It’s our sixth World Championship medal and it’s as special as the first and you know we lost the titles last year so it’s great to that back to bring to Ireland.”

Josephine Healion and Linda Kelly, who were competing at this level for the first time, took the bronze medal in the tandem road race.

The battle for bronze was between Ireland and Poland but 15 metres from the finish line the timing chain came off on the Irish bike. Healion and Kelly had done enough, however, to see them cross the finish line to claim a spot on the podium.

Ronan Grimes struck gold for Ireland in the C4 road race. The Irish cyclist, who claimed a bronze medal in the time trial two days earlier, came out best in a five-rider sprint for the finishing line.

“Today everything seemed to go right,” admitted Grimes. “It was a hard race and a long sprint to the link which you know which played into my hands perfectly today.”

