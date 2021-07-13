The tee times for rounds one and two of the 149th Open Championship at the Royal St. George’s Golf Course in Sandwich, England have been announced.

This year’s Open will be the first since Shane Lowry’s famous victory at Dunluce in Portrush two years ago.

The 2019 champion will begin his defence of the Claret Jug just before 10:00 am alongside US Open Champion Jon Rahm and 2010 Open Championship winner Louis Oosthuizen.

For round two, the trio will be out on the course at 3 pm.

Rory McIlroy will seek his first major win since 2014 this weekend when he plays at the Royal St. George.

The golfer plays with 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed and World number 28 Cameron Smith for the first two days.

McIlroy and co. have a late start on Thursday in round one at 3:21 pm but play their 18 holes on Friday several hours earlier at 10:20 am.

Pádraig Harrington is grouped with Australian veteran Brad Kennedy and Sam Forgan, who reached the Open through the qualifiers.

The two-time Open Championship will be hoping to make it to Saturday and emulate or better his PGA Championship performance from May.

The trio begin round one in the afternoon at 12:42 pm and will play round two much earlier with a tee time of 7:41 am

Finally, 2011 Open winner Darren Clarke will be playing this weekend and will be joined by Austrian Bernd Weisberger and amateur Englishman Joe Long.

Clarke, Weisberger and Long will tee off at 8:25 am on Thursday and will be out on the course after midday in round two.

The Open – Irish Tee Times

Thursday – Round One

8:25 am: Darren Clarke

9:58 am – Shane Lowry

12:42 pm – Pádraig Harrington

3:21 pm – Rory McIlroy

Friday – Round Two

7:41 am – Padraig Harrington

10:20 am – Rory McIlroy

1:26 pm – Darren Clarke

2:59 pm – Shane Lowry

