The dates and venues for the 2021 Premier League Darts has been announced, tickets will be scarce for February 11, 3Arena, Dublin.

The Premier League will have a fresh look in 2021 as Brighton returns to the 17-night European roadshow, which will culminate with the Play-Offs in Berlin.

Following a three-season absence, The Brighton Centre will return as one of 17 individual venues to host the 2021 Premier League, which will be staged on Thursday nights from February to May.

Having held successful Premier League nights in 2018 and 2019, Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena will be the destination all players will be bidding to reach for the Play-Offs on Thursday May 27.

The 2021 campaign will begin at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on February 4, before visits to the 3Arena in Dublin and Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.

The Premier League will return to Rotterdam Ahoy for a sixth successive year on February 25, while Judgement Night will take place at The Brighton Centre on April 1 as the tournament revisits the popular south coast venue.

Aberdeen’s P&J Live will host a Premier League night for a second successive year on April 22, while the final night of league phase action will take place at The O2 in London on May 20.

The top four players at the conclusion of the league phase will then travel to Berlin for the Play-Offs, as the season-ending semi-finals and final are held outside of the UK for the first time.

Tickets purchased for events which have been cancelled in 2020 will be deferred to the equivalent 2021 night.*

Any fans wishing to receive a refund must apply to their point of purchase (the Box Office where they bought their tickets) before 1700 BST on Friday July 31 (Friday August 14 in Rotterdam). Ticket holders for the Berlin night who purchased tickets through Affilitix can see details of the German government’s voucher scheme at https://www.pdc-europe.tv/de/beantrage-deinen-gutschein (German) or https://www.pdc-europe.tv/voucher/ (English).

Ticket holders for five venues cancelled in 2020 (Birmingham, Belfast, Leeds, Berlin and the Thursday night in Rotterdam) will have their tickets automatically transferred for the same seat at the 2021 event at the same venue. All remaining tickets for these events are available from venue Box Offices.

Tickets for all other 2021 events will go on sale later in the year. Details will be advertised at pdc.tv/tickets once finalised.

2021 Premier League Schedule

Night 1 – Thursday February 4, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Night 2 – Thursday February 11, 3Arena, Dublin

Night 3 – Thursday February 18, Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Night 4 – Thursday February 25, Rotterdam Ahoy

Night 5 – Thursday March 4, Westpoint Exeter

Night 6 – Thursday March 11, The SSE Arena, Belfast

Night 7 – Thursday March 18, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Night 8 – Thursday March 25, The Manchester Arena

Night 9 – Thursday April 1, The Brighton Centre

Night 10 – Thursday April 8, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Night 11 – Thursday April 15, The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Night 12 – Thursday April 22, P&J Live, Aberdeen

Night 13 – Thursday April 29, Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Night 14 – Thursday May 6, The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Night 15 – Thursday May 13, First Direct Arena, Leeds

Night 16 – Thursday May 20, The O2, London

Play-Offs – Thursday May 27, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

* Tickets purchased for the Thursday night of the 2020 Premier League double-header in Rotterdam will be moved to the 2021 date. Tickets purchased for the Wednesday night of the double-header will be refunded automatically.

