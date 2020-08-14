Grand Prix action at Balmoral this weekend

The Underwriting Exchange National Grand Prix is at Balmoral Park Championships on Saturday. This weekend, which incorporates a round of the Horse Sport Ireland Premier Series, will see 61 combinations go to post in the popular Grand Prix league. The Grand Prix on Saturday is sponsored by The Sloan Family (Beverage Brands.

Ulster riders will be well represented this weekend on the start list which includes former World Showjumping Champion Dermott Lennon, (Athletix Hero Z, L’esprit Hero Z and MJM Pursuit). Clem Mc Mahon (Hilton Banner), Annie Courtney – Cadam and Frank Curran (Ardragh Chekoff) will also be looking to take home their first Grand Prix win of the season.

Jonathan Smyth will be hoping to add points to his standing as he takes it on with three mounts Charlton Clio, Crystal Tom and Kilderrys Diamond. Smyth is currently lying top of the leaderboard with Crystal Tom on 28 points and will be looking to extend this lead with his closest rival Liam O’ Meara not jumping at this round.

Other names on the start-list include Cian O’Connor and his students, Max Watchman and Tom Wachman. HHS stud will also be well represented by Molly Hughes Bravo (Casanova Van Overis Z HHS Catwalk) and by Mikey Pender who has three mounts declared (Diamino Blue, HHS Burnchurch, and HHS Calais).

