601 total views, 601 views today

2021 NFL SUNDAY – LIVE SKY SPORTS GAME PREVIEWS WEEK 6: 6:00pm: Los Angeles Chargers @ Baltimore Ravens – Preview and prediction.

The 6pm game on Sky this week sees the Los Angeles Chargers travel to the Baltimore Ravens in a battle of 2 of the in-form teams in the NFL. Both come in boasting 4-1 records and high powered offenses which sets this up to be a very exciting clash.

Key Battles:

Chargers vs Flags: Chargers fans will tell you they should be 5-0 and it was referees that are to blame for the loss to the Cowboys. But the harsh reality is they consistently give up too many penalties. They are tied for 3rd in the league for most penalties and are out on their own on top for most penalty yards conceded. Penalties, especially at huge moments, has been an achilles heel. They can’t afford to continue that trend against a team like Baltimore.

Return to a run heavy Offense for Baltimore?One of the big factors in Baltimore’s success this year has been their ability to run a balanced offense. A team known for the dynamic run game built around the electric abilities of Lamar Jackson carrying the ball, their air attack has been a much larger focal point this year. But the Chargers have struggled to stop teams running on them, allowing a league high 5.6 yards per carry. The Ravens is not someone you want to be playing with that kind of weakness even with their well documented problems at Running Back.

Herbert continues to shine? If the Chargers run defense has been an issue, it’s the passing defense that surprisingly has been a problem for the Ravens. That doesn’t bode well when you’re facing an Offense like the Chargers. Justin Herbert has been outstanding since he was drafted last year and with weapons like Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jared Cook and Austin Ekeler at his disposal, reigning him in will be a tall order for the Ravens.

Paddy Power Betting:

Moneyline: Los Angeles 6/5 Baltimore 4/6

Over/Under: 51.5

Spread: Ravens -3

After outlining glaring weaknesses on both defenses, it will come as no surprise that the Over 51.5 is very appealing. Likewise, so does 11/1 for Mike Williams to grab a TD in each half

VERDICT: This has all the potential to be a classic. The 2 Offenses match up very well against the 2 Defenses and both are in form. The Chargers are a team I have had a problem putting any real faith in but this Chargers team is living up to the hype so far. I think they pull this one off. Chargers by 2.