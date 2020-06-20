Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

There was a massive shock at Royal Ascot on Saturday as Nando Parrado won the Coventry Stakes at odds of 150/1.

Nando wasn’t given a chance in the race which had some big hitters in it including Admiral Nelson for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore and Qaader for Jim Crowley and Mark Johnston. However, it was Clive Cox’s horse ridden by Adam Kirby that stormed home to win by a length ahead of the aforementioned Qaader. In third place Saeqia for Martin Dwyer and John Gosden.

Nando Parrado was beaten on debut at Newmarket finishing way back in fifth but showed plenty of improvement. Clive Cox was overjoyed with the win he told Racing TV, “I was just saying it is not a shock – the price was a shock. He is a proper horse and we loved him from the start”. Mr Cox continued, “It was always the plan to come here, it was just a sideways step on his first run. He came home and thrived from there”. He continued,

” he knew the rain earlier this week helped his horse, he said,”When the rain came earlier in the week, I knew he would be better on good or slower ground than quicker ground”

Chiefofchiefs won the opener for Charlie Fellowes and William Buick at odds of 25/1. Campanelle took the second race with the in form Frankie Dettori on board for Wesley Ward. The win bringing in nearly £30,000 for the winner.

In the Coronation Stakes Dettori also won. However, this time for Ireland trainer Jessie Harrington with Alpine Star at odds of 9/2. Back in second came Oisin Murphy with Sharing and in third Quadrilateral for Jason Watson and trainer Roger Charlton. Frankie Dettori got his third winner of the day through Palace Pier for trainer John Gosden at odds of 4/1. In second came Pinatubo for Will Buick and Charlie Appleby and in third came Wichita for Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien.

Trainer Kevin Ryan and jockey Kevin Stott then combined for a quickfire double. Firstly, winning the Diamond Jubilee Stakes aboard Hello Youmzain at odds of 4/1. Dream of Dreams was back in second Sir Michael Stoute and Ryan Moore. Stott then went on to win the next race, the Wokingham Stakes aboard Hey Jonesy at odds of 18/1. Summerghand was in second for James Doyle at 15/2 and Spanish City in third for Andrea Atzeni at 16/1. The final on the card went the way of the favourite Who Dares Wins for Tom Marquand and Alan King at evens, with The Grand Visir in second at 11/4 for Richard Kingscote.

Dettori was crowned top jockey at Ascot for the second year in a row. He had 6 winners over the course of the few days. John Gosden was crowned top trainer.