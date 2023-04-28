State Man wins Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

6 total views, 6 views today
State Man won his fourth Grade 1 of the campaign with a pillar-to-post victory in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle on the penultimate day of Punchestown 2023.
The Willie Mullins-handler horse bounced back from his first defeat of the year behind Constitution Hill at Cheltenham to score by three lengths from his younger stablemate Vauban.
State Man – all class in the @paddypower Champion Hurdle
🏇 10 runs
🥇 Seven wins
🏆 @punchestownrace Champion Hurdle
🏆 Irish Champion Hurdle
🏆 Matheson Hurdle
🏆 Morgiana Hurdle
🏆 Champion Novice Hurdle@WillieMullinsNH | @PTownend pic.twitter.com/WHfwelT8N7
— Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 28, 2023
The Marie Donnelly-owned six-year-old jumped well until the last but had more than enough in the tank to pick up once more under jockey Paul Townend.
Winning rider Paul Townend said:
“He’s been beating these horses all year and thankfully he was able to do it again today. As I said when I made it in Leopardstown (in the Irish Champion Hurdle in February), I thought he’d be better with a lead and it was probably the same here but he just looks to be the best of that bunch.”
🗣 "Constitution Hill is there, but this guy is the best of the rest."
13 winners already for @WillieMullinsNH already this week. He reflects on State Man's @paddypower Champion Hurdle @punchestownrace pic.twitter.com/EFwiTrlyMR
— Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 28, 2023