State Man wins Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

State Man won his fourth Grade 1 of the campaign with a pillar-to-post victory in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle on the penultimate day of Punchestown 2023.

The Willie Mullins-handler horse bounced back from his first defeat of the year behind Constitution Hill at Cheltenham to score by three lengths from his younger stablemate Vauban.

State Man – all class in the @paddypower Champion Hurdle

🥇 Seven wins

🏆 @punchestownrace Champion Hurdle

🏆 Irish Champion Hurdle

🏆 Matheson Hurdle

🏆 Morgiana Hurdle

@WillieMullinsNH | @PTownend

The Marie Donnelly-owned six-year-old jumped well until the last but had more than enough in the tank to pick up once more under jockey Paul Townend.

Winning rider Paul Townend said:

“He’s been beating these horses all year and thankfully he was able to do it again today. As I said when I made it in Leopardstown (in the Irish Champion Hurdle in February), I thought he’d be better with a lead and it was probably the same here but he just looks to be the best of that bunch.”

Constitution Hill is there, but this guy is the best of the rest.

