State Man wins Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-
State Man wins Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

 6 total views,  6 views today

State Man won his fourth Grade 1 of the campaign with a pillar-to-post victory in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle on the penultimate day of Punchestown 2023.

The Willie Mullins-handler horse bounced back from his first defeat of the year behind Constitution Hill at Cheltenham to score by three lengths from his younger stablemate Vauban.

The Marie Donnelly-owned six-year-old jumped well until the last but had more than enough in the tank to pick up once more under jockey Paul Townend.

Winning rider Paul Townend said:

“He’s been beating these horses all year and thankfully he was able to do it again today. As I said when I made it in Leopardstown (in the Irish Champion Hurdle in February), I thought he’d be better with a lead and it was probably the same here but he just looks to be the best of that bunch.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here