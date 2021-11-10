7,905 total views, 129 views today

With the recent return of the 6 Nations and the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup, rugby fever is taking hold this winter. As a result, rugby gifts will be a popular choice this festive season. Here are 5 Christmas present ideas for a rugby fan.

Rugby World Cup Replica Jerseys.

For every World Cup, each team wears a jersey specifically designed for the competition. With the World Cup being last year and those jerseys now not being worn anymore, they’re available for great prices. Unlike jerseys in soccer and gaa, rugby jerseys do not go out of style as quickly and jerseys from past seasons are no way out of place a couple of years after their release.

There were some lovely jerseys on display in Japan last year. ProDirect Rugby have a lot of the countries’ World Cup Jerseys available. Due to the World Cup being over a year ago, they’re available cheaper than the jerseys you’ll find teams wearing now.

Ireland’s jersey was one of the sleeker on show. But, New Zealand’s and Australia’s efforts were eye-catching too. In fact, even jerseys from the likes of Italy or Tonga are nice additions to any collection. There might be a Black Friday sports sale and offers

Sports Crests Prints.

Artist Vincent Devine has created a collection of re-imagined crests using his own unique interpretation and style. The four Irish provinces feature in this collection and are all beautifully finished.

The prints are available in three sizes: 12 x 12 inch, 20 x 20 inch or 30 x 30 inch. Each print is printed on fine art archival paper.

Books.

An obvious option for a present for rugby fans have good options this year.

Firstly, Kieth Earl’s autobiography was released earlier in the year. Fight or Flight – My Life, My Choices’ Keith Earls has maintained a low profile throughout his career. For the first time he talks in depth and at length about the inner turmoil that went unseen by team-mates, friends and fans. A confessional, intimate and courageous story of the pain that was a constant companion to the glory.

Secondly, Great moments in Irish Rugby by Sportsfile reminiscences from photographers and players alike, this book is a look back over the decades at the legendary players, matches and moments that have contributed to the narrative of our contribution to one of the world’s most exciting sports. A must for rugby fans wherever they are.

Both of these books are available on Kennys.ie

Trip to Galway to watch Connacht v Munster

Connacht hosts Munster on the 1st of January and what better present could any rugby fan get than to spend a Saturday night in Galway and watch some top-class rugby. You can book rooms in the Connachthotel for €150, tickets for the match will be on sale very soon and with a 100% capacity expected there should be no problem securing a ticket. You can also look at premium options for the match on the Connacht rugby website.

Stocking Fillers.

Everyone loves the little joke presents they receive at Christmas that they end using every day. For example coffee mugs/flasks with funny inscriptions, quirky socks, funny cushions, and signs are all good gift ideas.

Etsy’s online site has a great offering of such Christmas present ideas for a rugby fan.

