Adam Griggs steps down from Ireland Women’s Rugby

The IRFU confirm Adam Griggs will step down from his position as Ireland Women’s Head Coach following November’s Autumn Tests

Adam Griggs will vacate the Head Coach position when his current contract expires next month. His appointment that began in November 2017 will now come to an end. He will remain in charge for Ireland’s back-to-back Test matches against USA and Japan.

The IRFU has now announced the choice to appoint Greg McWilliams to fill in.

McWilliams brings a wealth of experience to the position. He will commence his role on 1st December to begin preparations with the squad for the 2022 Six Nations.

The 43-year-old was previously part of the Ireland Women’s coaching team. He served as an assistant coach for the 2010 and 2014 Rugby World Cups, as well as the 2013 Six Nations-winning campaign.

During his time in America, McWilliams was the Director of Rugby at Yale University and USA Eagles in 2017. McWilliams’ most recent role was Head Coach of Major League Rugby outfit Rugby United New York.

Commenting on today’s announcement, IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy, said:

“I would like to thank Adam for his commitment and dedication to the position.”

“Although there was disappointment with the outcome of the World Cup qualification, the squad has developed under his direction, and players have been identified and developed to a stage where now the incoming coach, Greg McWilliams, has a good squad to work with for the future.”

Griggs will move into the position of IRFU Provincial Talent Coach for Leinster, focusing on Talent ID and Player Development across both the Men’s and Women’s games.

He said: “It has been an enjoyable and challenging period. It was bitterly disappointing to exit the World Cup qualification as we did, however, I believe the group can take pride in their personal growth and development as rugby players.

“Personally, I will take plenty of learning from this experience which I look forward to implementing in the future. I would like to thank the players and support staff for their unwavering commitment to the green jersey and I look forward to watching a talented group grow into world-class players under Greg’s tutelage.”

Ahead of commencing his role with the IRFU, McWilliams commented: “It’s such an exciting time for women’s sport globally. There is a terrific energy building and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of that journey, continuing on from the great work paved by Adam and his staff. I’m most looking forward to meeting the staff at the IRFU High-Performance Centre, the players, and their families.

The IRFU will announce the squad for the Autumn Tests against USA and Japan early next week

