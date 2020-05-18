Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Connacht have made four new signings ahead of the 2020/21 season. The four players come from Munster and Leinster. Two from each club. Sammy Arnold, Conor Oliver, Jack Aungier and Oisin Dowling are the quartet.

Sammy Arnold arrives in Connacht after making over 40 appearances for Munster. The 24 year old also played with Ulster and has been named Munster and Ulster Academy player of the year in the past. He has also an Ireland cap to his name, making his debut in 2018 against USA in the autumn internationals. Conor Oliver also arrives from Munster. He played 28 times for the province since making his debut in 2016. Oliver, is a versatile forward, can play at openside or blindside or number 8.

Jack Aungier arrives from Leinster. He made his senior debut last year and went on to make 5 appearances. Aungier play in the prop position and is sure to boost and strengthen the coaching teams options coming into the new season. Aungier has also played at underage level for Ireland, at U18 and U20 level. Dowling arrives also from Leinster. He played 6 times for the senior side. He will boost the teams options in the second row. The 6ft 5 giant has also played at U20 level for Ireland.

Andy Friend was delighted with the news to sign four top quality players. He told Connacht Rugby.ie, “In Sammy, Conor, Oisin and Jack we have secured the signings of four very talented and promising young Irish rugby players.” “They each have unique skillsets which will enhance our squad for next season and beyond, and will allow us to continue to grow as a program. We’re all looking forward to welcoming them to The Sportsground and integrating them into our playing squad.”