Heineken Cup Draw: Connacht Fixtures, Dates, Kick-off Times and Pool Opposition

Kevin Ruddy
The Heineken Cup Draw has been revealed, after the pool draw took place in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Wednesday at 12:00 UK and Irish time. 

With 24 of Europe’s best sides learning of their opponents for the upcoming 2021/22 competition.

Following the conclusion of the draw, the EPCR have announced exact dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage.

Here is everything you need to know about Connacht for the upcoming 2021/22 competition:

Pool A

La Rochelle
Exeter Rugby
Leinster Rugby
Montpellier
Bath Rugby
Glasgow Warriors
Racing 92
Sale Sharks
Ulster Rugby
Clermont Auvergne
Northampton Saints
Ospreys

Pool B

Toulouse
Harlequins
Munster Rugby
Castres Olympique
Wasps
Cardiff Blues
Bordeaux Begles
Bristol Bears
Connacht Rugby
Stade Francais
Leicester Tigers
Scarlets

Pool Opposition

Leicester Tigers

Stade Francais Paris

Connacht Fixtures/Fixture Dates – TBC

Kick-off times  – TBC

2021/22 key dates

Round 1 – 10/11/12 December

Round 2 – 17/18/19 December

Round 3 – 14/15/16 January 2022

Round 4 – 21/22/23 January 2022

Round of 16 (first leg) – 8/9/10 April 2022

Round of 16 (second leg) – 15/16/17 April 2022

Quarter-finals – 6/7/8 May 2022

Semi-finals – 13/14/15 May 2022

Challenge Cup final – Friday, 27 May 2022, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Heineken Champions Cup final – Saturday, 28 May, 2022, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

