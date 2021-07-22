Ireland Name 39-Woman Training Squad For 2021/22 Season

1 total views, 1 views today
The Ireland Women’s national rugby team have named a 39-strong Ireland training squad for preparatory camps ahead of the 2021/22 season.
The training squads includes four players uncapped at senior level for the national side – Ireland Sevens captain Lucy Mulhall, Kathryn Buggy, Mary Healy and Sam Monaghan.
The latter trio are all IQ Rugby identified players that are plying their trade abroad.
Their inclusion in the squad brings the total amount of IQ Rugby identified players in the training squad up to 12.
Head Coach Adam Griggs has expressed his excitement to get back to work with the senior side.
“The players are refreshed and energised about our first squad camp this weekend and look forward to starting our preparation for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers after a productive 2021 Women’s Six Nations,” Griggs said.
“While it is our first camp back together, we will be driving the standards that have been set and expect this pre-season block to be extremely competitive. There are some new faces in the group while we also welcome back a number of players from injury so it’s an ideal opportunity for them to put their hand up during this window.
This is a hugely important year for women in Irish Rugby and as such it’s brilliant to welcome the new #NothingLikeIt initiative. Working with this group of international players, I understand what that means and I look forward to supporting the campaign and seeing it progress throughout the coming months.”
Ireland Training Squad
Backs (15):
Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)
Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby)
Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)
Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)
Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)
Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)
Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)
Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)*
Ellen Murphy (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/ Connacht)
Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)
Forwards (24):
Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)
Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)*
Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Ciara Cooney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Laura Feely (Blackrock College/ Connacht)
Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht)
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Mary Healy (Lindenwood University/IQ Rugby)*
Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)
Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)
Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)
Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby)
Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)
Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)*
Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby)
Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster)
*Uncapped players