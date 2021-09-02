Ireland – Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier Schedule Confirmed

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
Ireland Women Irish Rugby IRFU

The Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier scheduled has been confirmed by World Rugby, with Ireland set to play from Monday, September 13 to Saturday, September 25.

The tournament will be hosted in Parma with all games played at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi – Zebre’s home ground.

Adam Griggs’ Ireland side will face off against hosts Italy, Scotland and Spain in a round-robin format.

The top team will secure a spot in Pool B at Rugby World Cup 2021, taking place in 2022, and the runner-up will enter the Final Qualification Tournament.

Ireland will begin their campaign against Spain on Monday 13th September at 5 pm Irish Standard Time.

They will then face Six Nations rivals Italy on Sunday 19th September at 2 pm and Scotland on Saturday 25th September at 5 pm.

Rugby World Cup 2021 Tournament Director, Alison Hughes, said: “We are delighted to confirm the match schedule and a highly qualified team of match officials for what promises to be three exciting and hotly contested match days in the Europe Qualifier as all four participating teams will be aiming to claim the prize of a place at Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand.

“We continue to work in close partnership with the hosts and all participating unions to ensure we deliver a safe and secure event and give the players the opportunity to showcase their talents on the pitch.”

The match officials for the game have also been announced – Nikki O’Donnell (RFU) oversees Ireland’s opener against Spain in the first Test match between the sides since May 2008.

Hollie Davidson (SRU) will take charge of Ireland’s second game when they play Italy and Clara Munarini (FIR) will referee the final fixture for Adam Griggs’ team against Scotland.

Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier Schedule:

Monday, 13th September:

Scotland v Italy 2 pm

Spain v Ireland 5 pm

Sunday, 19th September:

Italy v Ireland 2 pm

Spain v Scotland 5 pm

Saturday, 25th September:

Italy v Spain 2 pm

Ireland v Scotland 5 pm

