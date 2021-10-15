Ireland Women to play USA and Japan in November

2 total views, 2 views today

The Ireland Women’s national rugby team will round off the year with two tests in November against the United States of America and Japan.

The match against the USA is scheduled for Friday, November 12 while the game against Japan is set to be played on Saturday, November 20.

The USA are ranked sixth in the world while Japan sit 12th in the world – Ireland are currently number eight.

The two Autumn tests will be the first games for the side since their failed World Cup qualification campaign.

Ireland lost to Spain and Scotland in Parma, Italy, which saw them miss out on a spot at next year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand – hosts Italy took the spot.

The IRFU has said it looks forward to welcoming supporters back to a Women’s International Test for the first time since March 2020 and all details including broadcast arrangements, ticket prices and club and school travel support offers will be communicated next week.

Commenting on today’s announcement, IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy, said: “We’re delighted to confirm these two Test matches against quality opposition, with both USA and Japan set to provide a big challenge during the November window.

“It’s a good opportunity for the group to get back on the pitch and also provides opportunity for other players to perform at this level and showcase their talent on the international stage.”

Ireland Captain, Ciara Griffin, said: “We’re looking forward to two Test matches on home soil this November, and we’re excited about the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again.

“The group will reassemble in the coming weeks and put the building blocks in place ahead of two big Tests.

“A Friday Night game under the lights promises to be a special occasion and we hope to see as many of our supporters as possible.”

Ireland Women Autumn Tests

Ireland v USA, Friday 12th November, 7.15 pm.

Ireland v Japan, Saturday 20th November, 3 pm.

