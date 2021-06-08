Munster players injured in fire pit accident

By
James Hanly
-
0
49

CJ Stander, Mike Haley, Damian de Allende and RG Snyman need treatment after receiving superficial burns

Munster rugby released a statement that Stander and Haley got burns on their hands but may return to training by the end of the week.

South African pair, de Allende and Snyman sustained more serious burns to their legs, hands and face.

The two SpringBok players will be meeting a specialist to help them with their recovery during the week.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan said about the accident: “We are hugely relieved that the lads are all ok.

“The players have all been treated and are being well looked after with Damian and RG meeting the specialist again later this week to review next steps of their recovery.”

Conor Murray, Chris Farrell and Roman Salanoa have returned to training this week.

The club squad have no other injury concerns going into the weekend.

Munster are set to play Zebre on Friday 11th of June in a Pro14 Rainbow Cup match.

 

