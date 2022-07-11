3,455 total views, 3,455 views today

2nd Test Starting Teams – Māori All Blacks v Ireland. Keith Earls captains with Cian Prendergast, Jimmy O’Brien and Joe McCarthy all start the 8:05am Tuesday match.

Andy Farrell has announced the Ireland side that will play against the Māori All Blacks in the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday evening (Kick-off 7.05pm NZ time/8.05am Irish time).

Keith Earls captains the side as they seek to square the Series against the Māori All Blacks having lost the first fixture in Hamilton. Craig Casey and Ciaran Frawley are retained at half-back while Stuart McCloskey comes into partner Earls in the midfield. Michael Lowry is introduced at fullback with Jimmy O’Brienswitching to the left wing and Jordan Larmour is on the right. The front row consists of Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannelland Tom O’Toole with Joe McCarthy andKieran Treadwell named at lock. The backrow from the first game against the Māori is retained with Cian Prendergast at 6, Nick Timoneyat 7 and Gavin Coombes at No.8. The replacements include Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Mack Hansen. The game will be televised live by SKY Sports at 8.05am Irish time. IRELAND v Māori All Blacks

SKY Stadium, Wellington, Tuesday 12th July 2022

KO: 8.05am Irish Time 15. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

14. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

13. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 97 caps CAPTAIN

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps

11. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped

10. Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped

9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps 1. Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped

2. Niall Scannell (Munster/Dolphin) 20 caps

3. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps

4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped

5. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 7 caps

6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped

7. Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

8. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 27 caps

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 24 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 29 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 98 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 34 caps

23. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 5 caps

Māori All Blacks team named to face Ireland for second match in Wellington

Josh Moorby (Ngāti Maniapoto), Max Hicks (Ngāti Ranginui/Ngāi te Rangi) and Caleb Delany (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) to debut

Strong Hurricanes representation with nine players from the Super Rugby club named in the team

Final match of the Māori All Blacks v Ireland presented by Chemist Warehouse two-match series

The Māori All Blacks team has been named to play Ireland at Sky Stadium in Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington) on Tuesday 12 July. Kick-off: 7.05PM NZST, live and exclusive on Sky Sport NZ.

The matchday 23 is as follows (Province/Super Rugby Club, and Iwi in brackets, debutants in bold).

Ollie Norris (Waikato/Chiefs/Ngāpuhi)

Kurt Eklund (Bay of Plenty/Blues/Ngāti Kahu)

Tyrel Lomax (Tasman/Hurricanes/Muaupoko/Ngāi Tūhoe)

Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Bay of Plenty/Highlanders /Ngāti Raukawa/Ngāti Tūwharetoa)

Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hawkes Bay/ Hurricanes/Ngāti Porou)

Reed Prinsep (Canterbury/Hurricanes/Te Rārawa)

Billy Harmon (Canterbury/ Highlanders/Ngāi Tahu)

Cullen Grace (Canterbury/Crusaders/Ngāti Whakaue/Ngāti Raukawa)

TJ Perenara© – Kāpene Paheko (Wellington/Hurricanes/Ngāti Rangitihi)

Josh Ioane (Otago/Chiefs/Te Rārawa)

Connor Garden-Bachop (Wellington/Highlanders/Ngāti Awa)

Alex Nankivell (Tasman/Chiefs/Ngāti Pikiao)

Bailyn Sullivan (Waikato/Hurricanes/Ngāti Kahungunu)

Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour/Chiefs/Ngāpuhi)

Josh Moorby (Northland/Hurricanes/Ngāti Maniapoto)

Leni Apisai (Auckland/Ngāti Awa)

Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury/Crusaders/Ngāpuhi)

Marcel Renata (Auckland/Blues/Ngāti Whānaunga/Ngāi Takoto)

Max Hicks (Tasman/Highlanders/Ngāti Ranginui/Ngāi te Rangi)

Caleb Delany (Wellington/Hurricanes/Ngāti Tūwharetoa)

Brad Weber© – Kāpene Paheko (Hawkes Bay/Chiefs/Ngāti Porou)

Ruben Love (Wellington/Hurricanes/Te Atiawa)

Billy Proctor (Wellington/Hurricanes/Ngāi te Rangi/Ngāpuhi)

Māori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan (Ngāi te Rangi/Ngāi Tamawhariua/Te Rangihouhiri) has named a strong team to challenge Ireland in their closing match at Sky Stadium. Following a win in Hamilton, the side sees a few changes to last week’s team with a strong contingent of local Hurricanes players named to take the field.

The starting front row remains unchanged, Ollie Norris (Ngāpuhi) will start at loosehead prop alongside tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax (Muaupoko / Ngāi Tūhoe) and hooker Kurt Eklund (Ngāti Kahu). Leni Apisai (Ngāti Awa), Tamaiti Williams (Ngāpuhi) and Marcel Renata (Ngāti Whānaunga / Ngāi Takoto) will provide impact off the bench.

Locking duo of Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Ngāti Raukawa / Ngāti Tūwharetoa) and Isaia Walker-Leawere (Ngāti Porou) will start, with debutant Max Hicks (Ngāti Ranginui/Ngāi te Rangi) on the bench. Experienced campaigner Reed Prinsep (Te Rārawa) alongside Billy Harmon (Ngāi Tahu) and Cullen Grace (Ngāti Whakaue / Ngāti Raukawa) make up the starting loose forward trio, with Hurricanes player and debutant Caleb Delany (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) on the bench.

In the backs, Hurricanes halfback and Kāpene Paheko (Co-Captain) TJ Perenara (Ngāti Rangitihi) will take the field with Josh Ioane (Te Rārawa) at nine and ten. Kāpene Paheko (Co-Captain) Brad Weber (Ngāti Porou) will provide impact from the bench.

The midfield sees a new combination, with Alex Nankivell (Ngāti Pikiao) and Bailyn Sullivan (Ngāti Kahungunu) to start at 12 and 13.

The back three is made up of Connor Garden-Bachop (Ngāti Awa) on the left wing, Shaun Stevenson (Ngāpuhi) on the right, with Josh Moorby (Ngāti Maniapoto) debuting at fullback, Hurricanes teammates Ruben Love (Te Atiawa) and Billy Proctor (Ngāi Te Rangi/Ngāpuhi) to be injected off the bench.

Māori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan (Ngāi te Rangi/Ngāi Tamawhariua/Te Rangihouhiri) said: “We are anticipating Ireland to come back strong on Tuesday, we have learnt a lot from that first match in Hamilton as I am sure they have too.”

With three debutants named in Tuesday’s match, McMillan is excited for Max Hicks, Josh Moorby and Caleb Delany to get the chance to pull on the Māori All Blacks jersey.

“The first match was really special, with nine debutants up against Ireland and this week the remaining three debutant players get that same opportunity to represent not only the team but their whānau and their iwi.”

“Last time the Māori All Blacks took the field at Sky Stadium it was amidst the Covid-19 outbreak with no crowds allowed at the match, McMillan said the team are excited to take the field and showcase Māori rugby in front of our Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington) whānau.”

