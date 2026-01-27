Connacht confirm Frawley, Connors and van Wyk as departures loom

Connacht’s 2026/27 Reset Starts Here as Frawley and Connors Arrive

Connacht have taken the first clear steps towards reshaping their squad for the 2026/27 season, confirming the arrivals of Francois van Wyk from Bath, along with Leinster pair Ciarán Frawley and Will Connors.

The three signings point towards a more experienced, URC-ready recruitment strategy, while a sizeable list of current players are expected to move on as part of what looks like a genuine squad reset.

Confirmed signings

Francois van Wyk (Bath) – A powerful loosehead prop bringing Premiership experience and much-needed physicality to the Connacht pack.

– A powerful loosehead prop bringing Premiership experience and much-needed physicality to the Connacht pack. Ciarán Frawley (Leinster) – The headline signing. Comfortable at 10 or 12, Frawley offers flexibility, leadership and improved game management.

– The headline signing. Comfortable at 10 or 12, Frawley offers flexibility, leadership and improved game management. Will Connors (Leinster) – A proven breakdown specialist and defensive workhorse when fit, adding edge and intelligence to the back row.

What the signings say about Connacht’s direction

This recruitment drive feels like a move away from long-term projects and towards players who can make an immediate impact. Van Wyk strengthens a front row that has struggled for consistency, Connors adds bite and accuracy around the ruck, and Frawley brings versatility in key decision-making positions.

There is a clear emphasis on rugby intelligence and experience — a welcome shift for a squad that has often been stretched thin in critical moments.

Confirmed departure

Joe Joyce – Set to leave Connacht for Gloucester at the end of the season.

Likely departures

Several other players are widely expected to move on as part of the clear-out, although none have been confirmed by the province at this stage:

Jack Carty

David O’Connor

Dave Heffernan

Matthew Devine (linked with Ulster)

(linked with Ulster) Byron Ralston

Chat Mullins

James Nicholson

Possible departures – big decisions ahead

A number of senior players also fall into a grey area, with final decisions likely to shape how deep and how fast this rebuild goes:

Dennis Buckley

Eoin De Buitlear

Oisin McCormack

Peter Dooley

Bundee Aki

Ben Murphy

The bigger picture

This feels like Connacht finally accepting that a reset was unavoidable. Key positions had grown old together, depth was stretched, and too much pressure sat on too few players.

The arrival of Frawley and Connors, in particular, suggests a shift towards control, physical edge and consistency. However, this can’t be the end of the recruitment. Connacht will still need further URC-level reinforcements — especially in the front row and along the spine of the team — if this reset is to translate into real progress.

