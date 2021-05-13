Rainbow Cup Rugby – Leinster v Ulster – Starting teams, Kick-Off, Betting & TV coverage.

Kick-Off time and TV Coverage

Kick-off 8:15 pm, Live Coverage on Eirsport.

Betting

Leinster 1/10 Ulster 8/1

Handicap Leinster -17 10/11 Ulster -17 10/11

Team News

Leinster Rugby

Luke McGrath to captain Leinster as Doris & O’Brien Return

Good afternoon all,

The Leinster Rugby team, proudly sponsored by Bank of Ireland, to face Ulster Rugby in Round 3 of the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup tomorrow in the RDS Arena has been announced by Head Coach Leo Cullen (KO 8.15pm, live on Eir Sport & RTÉ Radio).

Luke McGrath will captain the side, with Caelan Doris and Jimmy O’Brien back from injuries to start for Leinster.

O’Brien comes in to the number 15 jersey, with Jordan Larmour on the right wing and Dave Kearney on the left.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose form the centre partnership for the game against Ulster in what will be Henshaw’s first game in blue since being announced in the British & Irish Lions squad.

McGrath captains the side at scrumhalf with Ross Byrne again outside him in the ten jersey.

In the pack Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong start in the front row, with Ryan Baird and James Ryan in the second row behind them.

In the back row, Josh Murphy and Josh van der Flier are on the flanks with Doris named at number eight.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Jimmy O’Brien (32)

14. Jordan Larmour (59)

13. Garry Ringrose (83)

12. Robbie Henshaw (56)

11. Dave Kearney (168)

10. Ross Byrne (101)

9. Luke McGrath (148) CAPTAIN

1. Cian Healy (229)

2. Seán Cronin (194)

3. Tadhg Furlong (113)

4. Ryan Baird (24)

5. James Ryan (47)

6. Josh Murphy (47)

7. Josh van der Flier (95)

8. Caelan Doris (37)

16. Rónan Kelleher (22)

17. Michael Milne (14)

18. Michael Bent (156)

19. Devin Toner (264)

20. Jack Conan (104)

21. Cormac Foley (1)

22. Rory O’Loughlin (84)

23. Tommy O’Brien (8)

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

The Ulster coaching team has selected the match-day squad to face Leinster at the RDS Arena tomorrow evening (8.15pm kick-off).

The starting XV sees 12 changes to the side that travelled to Thomond Park last Friday. Jacob Stockdale retains his place at full-back, and will be joined by Craig Gilroy on the left wing and Robert Baloucoune on the right. James Hume will come in to form the midfield partnership with Stuart McCloskey, while Billy Burns and David Shanahan will take up the starting half-back berths.

Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring and Marty Moore all come into the starting front row, and Sam Carter will join captain, Iain Henderson in the second row. Matty Rea is named at blindside, with Sean Reidy given the nod at openside, and Nick Timoney will complete the base of the pack at Number Eight.

Academy players, Callum Reid and Nathan Doak are named among the forward and back replacements respectively. The other forward bench options are Brad Roberts, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor and Greg Jones. As well as Doak, the back line reinforcements are Ian Madigan and Rob Lyttle.

Ulster team to play Leinster Rugby, Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup Round 3, Friday 14 May at the RDS Arena (kick-off 8.15pm, live on Premier Sports):

(15-9) Jacob Stockdale, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Craig Gilroy, Billy Burns, David Shanahan;

(1-8) Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Sam Carter, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Matty Rea, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Greg Jones, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Rob Lyttle.

