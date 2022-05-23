URC Quarter Final – Ulster v Munster – Preview, tickets & kick off time

By
Tomas O
-

 12 total views,  12 views today

The United Rugby Championship Play-Offs will kick off on Friday, June 3 with Ulster v Munster. 

Four games will take place across Friday, June 3and Saturday, June 4 with Ulster’s home Quarter-final with Munster serving as the curtain raiser to the ‘Final Eight’ at 19:35 UK / IRE (20:35 SA).

Saturday will see three consecutive Quarter-final clashes with the action beginning and ending in South Africa.

The Vodacom Bulls will host the league’s first-ever Play-Off game on South African soil when they face Cell C Sharks in Pretoria at 12:45 UK / IRE (13:45SA). The action then returns to the northern hemisphere as Leinster take on Glasgow Warriors in Dublin at 15:15 UK / IRE (16:15 SA) before Edinburgh’s trip to Cape Town to face the DHL Stormers at 18:00 UK / IRE (19:00 SA).

The timings of each game have allowed for the possibility of extra-time and a place-kicking competition. In Ireland, the Ulster and DHL Stormers fixtures will be available live on TG4 with the Leinster and Vodacom Bulls games screened by RTÉ.

All four games in the Final Eight will be broadcast live in the UK and Ireland by Premier Sports and by SuperSport in South Africa while URC TV will serve fans in Ireland and internationally.

United Rugby Championship Final Eight (Fri, Jun 3 & Sat, Jun 4)

 

Friday, June 3

Ulster v Munster

19:35 UK/IRE (20:35 SA)

Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

 

Saturday, June 4

Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks

12:45 UK/IRE (13:45 SA)

Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

 

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors

15:15 UK/IRE (16:15 SA)

RDS Arena, Dublin

DHL Stormers v Edinburgh

18:00 UK/IRE (19:00 SA)

DHL Stadium, Cape Town

Play-Off Pathway

 

QF1: Leinster v Glasgow Warriors

QF2: DHL Stormers v Edinburgh

 

QF3: Ulster v Munster

QF4: Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks

Winners of QF1 play at home to winners of QF4 in Semi-final 1

Winners of QF2 play at home to winners of QF3 in Semi-finals 1

Team with highest ranking from regular season league table will host URC Grand Final

Semi-Final 1: Leinster/Glasgow Warriors v Vodacom Bulls/Cell C Sharks

Semi-Final 2: DHL Stormers/Edinburgh v Ulster v Munster

 

Rankings for the URC Final Eight were determined by each team’s placing in the league table.

  1. Leinster (67 points)
  2. DHL Stormers (61 points)
  3. Ulster (59 points)
  4. Vodacom Bulls (58 points)
  5. Cell C Sharks (57 points)
  6. Munster (56 points)
  7. Edinburgh (54 points)
  8. Glasgow Warriors (50 points)

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here