South Africa Side Announced For Georgia Test

South Africa have announced their 23-man team to face Georgia this Friday, July 2 at 6 pm in Loftus Versfeld.
Ox Nché will start at loosehead prop, working alongside the experienced Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane in the front row.
Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert will be huge figures in the lineout and the scrum when they line up alongside each other in the second row.
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi and 2019 World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph Du Toit will be a huge presence at the breakdown from flanker while Kwagga Smith starts at number eight in place of the injured Duane Vermuelen.
Cobus Reinach and Handre Pollard will don the nine and 10 shirts respectively with Francois Steyn and Jesse Kriel filling out the midfield.
Willie Le Roux will provide safe hands at full-back and be a leader for debutants Aphelele Fassi and Rosko Specman in the back three.
Leicester Tigers’ Jasper Wiese is set to make his debut off the bench alongside the likes of Herschel and Elton Jantjies, among others.
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Action with coverage starting at 5:30 pm.
Springboks Team v Georgia
Backs
15. Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz)
14. Rosko Specman (Cheetahs/Free State Cheetahs)
13. Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)
12. Francois Steyn (Cheetahs/Free State Cheetahs)
11. Aphelele Fassi (Sharks)
10. Handre Pollard (Montpellier)
9. Cobus Reinach (Montpellier)
Forwards
- Ox Nché (Sharks)
- Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers/Western Province)
- Trevor Nyakane (Bulls/Blue Bulls)
- Eben Etzebeth (RC Toulon)
- Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)
- Siya Kolisi C (Sharks)
- Pieter-Steph Du Toit (Stormers/Western Province)
- Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Jubilo)
Replacements
16. Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)
17. Steven Kitshoff (Stormers/Western Province)
18. Francois Malherbe (Stormers/Western Province)
19. Marvin Orie (Stormers/Western Province)
20. Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers)
21. Herschel Jantjies (Stormers/Western Province)
22. Elton Jantjies (Lions/Golden Lions)
23. Damian Willemse (Stormers/Western Province)