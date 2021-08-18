3 total views, 3 views today

Who are the ten highest-paid rugby players?

According to a report in The Rugby Player, Scottish Rugby Union player Finn Russell has been offered a lucrative contract offer worth over £1 million per season by Japanese club Green Rockets Tokatsu.

The current fly-half currently plays for French side Racing 92.

Were Scotland’s fly-half to make the switch, it would make him the current highest-paid rugby player on the planet.

Ever wondered who are the ten highest-paid rugby players in the world? Well here at SportsNewsIreland, we will find out.

Here are the reported ten highest-paid rugby players in the world.

Handre Pollard – £1 million

Pollard joined Piutau in the £1 million club after signing for French outfit Montpellier after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Becoming the joint-highest paid player in the world.

Charles Piutau – £1 million

Widely reported to be the first player in British rugby to make £1 million. The New Zealand fullback has been with Bristol since 2018.

Eben Etzebeth – £900,000

Etzebeth is currently signed to a three-year deal with French side Toulon and with many rugby insiders reporting he is close to hitting the £1 million club.

Finn Russell – £850,000

If reports are believed, Russell could become the highest-paid rugby player in the world if he agrees to join Japanese club Green Rockets Tokatsu.

The fly-half signed a three-year deal with Racing 92 last year, earning a reported £850,000.

Virimi Vakatawa – £780,000

According to reports in France in 2020, France international Vakatawa signed a valuable contract with Racing 92.

He now earns a whopping £780,000 a year.

Beauden Barrett – £780,000

Back in 2019, Barrett penned a four-year deal with New Zealand Rugby Union, where he reportedly earned £540,000 per year.

After his time in Japan with Suntory Sungoliath in 2020, it was estimated Barrett took home £780,000.

Maro Itoje – £750,000+

Rumours of the England and Saracens flanker being interested in joining French team Racing 92 last year, club president Jacky Lorenzetti admitted that the player demanded over €1 million to make the switch.

Numerous reports vary but it is thought that Itoje is earning £750,000.

Michael Hooper – £750,000

The 29-year old Australian skipper signed a long-term contract with Rugby Australia in 2018, which saw him take home £3.2 million over 5 years.

During last season, he took time off in Japan and is reportedly earning over £750,000 with Toyota Verblitz.

Owen Farrell – £750,000

England and Saracens captain Owen Farrell is coming towards the end of his current contract, with one year remaining.

He is reportedly has a massive salary and will be looking to negotiate a higher fee in the future.

Farrell, deferred over 90% of his current salary to help the club navigate through the financial burden during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steven Luatua – £650,000

The former All-Black decided to quit his international career to join English team, Bristol Bears, becoming an integral part of winning the European Challenge Cup in 2019-20.

Over the summer, there were rumblings over his contract situation with the Bears, however, it has been reported that the 30-year-old will stay on with the Bears until the end of the 2022/23 season.

