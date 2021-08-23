Ulster U18s Get Off To Winning Start

1 total views, 1 views today
Ulster U18s 34-24 Connacht U18s
The Ulster U18s began their 2021 Men’s Interprovincial Championships with a win over Connacht’s U18 team.
The province’s U18s triumphed 34-24 at Energia Park in Dublin with two tries each from backs Ethan Graham and Ben Gibson.
Graham and Gibson combined for the first score as the latter put Monaghan full-back Graham through for the first try of the match after seven minutes.
The Bangor fly-half converted the score and added another try minutes later after the ball bounced out of a Connacht ruck.
However, Daryl Maxwell’s U18 side did not run away with it as Connacht clawed their way back into the game through Rory Glynn.
Graham followed his own grubber pick to add a sensational third try to Ulster’s tally before the half-time whistle.
Connacht continued to fight and found success through their set-pieces but Ulster never crumbled under the pressure and responded well.
Gibson added more points towards his eventual 19-point tally in the game and Dromore’s Nathan Hook touched down out wide on either side of a late Connacht score by Charlie Naughton.
Lineups
CONNACHT U-18 CLUBS: Cody Farrell (Galwegians RFC/St. Paul’s Oughterard), Cathal Kelly (Ballina RFC), Sean Fox (Galway Corinthians RFC/Calasanctius College), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Colaiste Iognaid), Cormac Lyons (Westport RFC/Sancta Maria College), Ryan Roache (Galwegians RFC/St. Paul’s Oughterard), Joey Tierney (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College); Oisin Dolan (Buccaneers RFC/Athlone CC), Ronan Lydon (Galwegians RFC/CC Roscrea), Charlie Byrne (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Conor Ryan (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College), Rory Glynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/CC Roscrea), Blayze Molloy (Ballina RFC/St. Muredach’s College), Robbie Byrne (Buccaneers RFC/The King’s Hospital), Max Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/CC Roscrea) (capt).
Replacements: Charlie Leonard (Galway Corinthians RFC/Colaiste Iognaid), Lee Kilcoyne (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon), John Hughes (Corrib RFC/Yeats College), Ryan Gaughan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Colaiste Bhaile Chlair), Alistair Hill (Sligo RFC/Sligo Grammar School), Ben Matheson (Ballina RFC/St. Muredach’s College), DJ Hession (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon), Charlie Naughton (Ballinasloe RFC/CC Roscrea).
ULSTER U-18 CLUBS: Ethan Graham (Monaghan RFC), Harry Hughes (Coleraine GS/Coleraine RFC), James Girvan (RS Dungannon/Dungannon RFC), Michael Burnett (City of Armagh RFC) (capt), Nathan Hook (Dromore HS/Dromore RFC); Ben Gibson (Bangor GS/Bangor RFC), Oliver Smyth (BRA/Academy RFC); Nathan Ogborne (Coleraine GS/Ballymoney RFC), Sam Green (Malone RFC), Tom McCalister (Ballyclare HS/Ballyclare RFC), Luke McIlwrath (Ballyclare HS/Ballyclare RFC), Mark Lee (Rainey Old Boys RFC), Jamie Jackson (Portadown College/Portadown RFC), James Spence (Ballyclare HS/Ballyclare RFC), James McKillop (Foyle College/City of Derry RFC).
Replacements: Sam Anderson (RS Armagh/Portadown RFC), Blake McClean (RBAI), Stephen Callaghan (Inishowen RFC), Bryn McCallan (Ballyclare HS/Ballyclare RFC), Tom Muldrew (Sullivan Upper/Malone RFC), Clark Logan (Coleraine GS/Ballymoney RFC), Jordan McAuley (Coleraine GS/Ballymoney RFC), Zach Scarlett (Ballyclare HS/Ballyclare RFC), Ruairi Doyle (Friends’ School/Lisburn RFC), Leon Thornton (Malone RFC).