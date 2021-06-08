Euro 2020 Group D – Team by Team Preview, Fixtures, Betting, Group Table Group D of the 2020 UEFA European Championship is where some highly-anticipated teams will kick off their bids for international silverware.

The teams in Group D are Croatia, Czech Republic, England, and Scotland.

This is the only group in which none of the sides has previously won the European Championship.

A 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final rematch will take place and the England-Scotland rivalry will be renewed.

CROATIA

Croatia enters the Euros with their last major tournament appearance being a loss in the 2018 World Cup final.

13 of the players in that 23-man squad make up half of the Croatian’s squad for Euro 2020.

The side is once again raring to go with many of the chosen players in their prime or nearing it.

The midfield will be the most important part of the pitch for Zlatko Dalic’s side.

Marcelo Brozovic and Luka Modric are still ever-present in the side and Mateo Kovacic has become a regular.

However, the chequered ones have been poor in recent times with an abysmal Nations League campaign.

They are not as strong as they once were, but if they hit the ground running, they could go far.

If they do not, it could be one to forget for the Croatians.

CZECH REPUBLIC

The Czech Republic qualified second in their qualifying group, having snatched victory against England in Prague.

They come into this summer’s tournament boasting some talented players among their ranks.

18-year-old Adam Hlozek can show big clubs why they should sign him this summer after a superb season for Slavia Prague.

A hard-working midfield includes captain Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto and West Ham’s Tomas Soucek.

Soucek’s clubmate, Vladimir Coufal, will be a threat on the right side of the field.

The side pales in comparison to Croatia and England on paper though and will need a statement performance to help them through.

ENGLAND

England, on the other hand, needs to live up to statements made by the fans and the media if they want the European Championships to come home this summer.

Yeh our warm-up performances were a bit boring but it doesn’t matter because football is still 100% coming home pic.twitter.com/IJqq5SMdXE — England Extra (@EnglandExtra) June 6, 2021

Gareth Southgate’s selection confused some as it appears that some positions are short on numbers and others involve players lacking fitness.

Another worry is the number of games many of their squad have played.

Burnout is possible this summer.

This will need to be a risk that pays off if the side wants to follow through on the aspirations of the many.

Declan Rice will offer support for the defensive line, whether it be two or three at the back, and Mason Mount will do similar for the forwards.

Harry Kane’s all-round qualities will be on display as England will look to make use of their pacy wingers and full-backs (possibly one of their centre-backs too).

The utility of certain players – Kyle Walker and Kieran Tripper for example – will be visible for all to see.

England will play all their group games at Wembley, giving them an advantage over their opposition before the game has begun.

If they avenge their World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia, they should have no trouble topping the group, but England has a history of creating trouble for themselves in major tournaments.

SCOTLAND

Scotland is the final member of Group D and is in their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

Steve Clarke has turned the side’s fortunes around and they are enjoying their football now.

Premier League talents feature for the side while the strikers in the squad offer a range of attacking threats.

The use of two left-backs allows Scotland to play their two best players and it overloads the left flank.

Midfielders such as John McGinn can also offer a direct route of attack.

Leeds United’s Liam Cooper and Norwich’s Grant Hanley partner each other in defence but will have tough assignments against Kane, Hlozek and Croatia’s firepower.

Home advantage against Croatia and the Czech Republic is something Scotland could be thankful for.

Group D Fixtures:

England v Croatia Sunday, 13th June 14:00.

Scotland v Czech Republic Monday, 14th June 14:00.

Croatia v Czech Republic Friday, 18th June 17:00.

England v Scotland Friday, 18th June 20:00.

Croatia v Scotland Tuesday, 22nd June 20:00.

Czech Republic v England Tuesday, 22nd June 20:00.

Betting Group D Winner

England 4/11

Croatia 7/2 Czech Republic 10/1 Scotland 11/1

