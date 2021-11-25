Ireland v Slovakia – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

1 total views, 1 views today

The Republic of Ireland take on Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium in search of their second win in their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Ireland have played one game less than the rest of their group (Group A – UEFA) but sit level on points with Slovakia.

An away win in Finland got Vera Pauw’s side off the mark after an own goal last time out in Tallaght against World number two Sweden spelt defeat in their first game.

Record ticket sales have been recorded for the match, with a new attendance record expected to be announced during the match – the fans are behind the Women’s side much like the Men’s.

Ireland have no injury issues ahead of the game, with all players called up available for selection.

Slovakia are the first side that Ireland will face in the campaign that are below them in the rankings – the Falcons sit 45th in the world, 12 behind the Republic of Ireland.

Defeats to Sweden and Finland saw them start their campaign on the wrong foot but they will step out under the Tallaght floodlights on Thursday night in search of a second successive win.

Peter Kopún’s players earned their first three points at home to Georgia, who play the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, November 30.

22-year-old midfielder Mária Mikolajová has scored twice for Slovakia in their last two games.

Vera Pauw’s Tigers are yet to keep a clean sheet in the qualification campaign, which Mikolajová could take as an invitation.

Yet, Slovakia have never beaten Ireland, losing all five times the two sides have played each other, only scoring once.

Tonight could change that, but with a record crowd behind them, Ireland will fancy their chances.

Squads

Republic of Ireland

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Koge), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Slovakia

Goalkeepers: Mária Korenčiová (AC Milan), Patrícia Chládeková (Wacker Innsbruck), Dominika Rezeková (SKV Altenmarkt)

Defenders: Jana Vojteková (SC Freiburg), Andrea Horváthová (Czarni Sosnowiec), Patrícia Fischerová (Czarni Sosnowiec), Diana Bartovičová (Slavia Prague), Monika Bytčánková (Slovan Bratislava), Viktória Čeriová (Slovan Bratislava), Kristína Košíková (FC Slovan Liberec), Nikol Mazúchová (Lokomotíva Brno H.H.)

Midfielders: Lucia Ondrušová (Sparta Prague), Alexandra Bíróová (SKN St. Pölten), Mária Mikolajová (SKN St. Pölten), Dominika Škorvánková (Montpellier), Kristína Panáková (Spartak Myjava), Diana Lemešová (Wacker Innsbruck), Ľudmila Maťavková (Club Brugge)

Forwards: Martina Šurnovská (Slavia Prague), Patrícia Hmírová (Apollon Ladies), Laura Žemberyová (UaB Blazers), Klaudia Fabová (KKPK Medyk Konin)

Odds

Republic of Ireland 1/2

Draw 13/5

Slovakia 4/1

Where To Watch

The match will kick off at 7 pm and will be available to watch on RTÉ 2 from 6:30 pm.

