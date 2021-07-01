Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu joins Portsmouth on loan

The young former Shamrock Rovers keeper Bazunu has joined the League One outfit from parent club Manchester City

#Pompey hopeful of completing the Shaun Williams on a free and goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu on loan from Man City. pic.twitter.com/o3ZMG4nMRk — Blues News (@BluesNews_) June 25, 2021

It is understood that there were a few clubs looking for the goalkeeper, but he is now happy to be playing for Portsmouth.

This will be Bazunu’s second time in League One after a busy season last year with relegated Rochdale. The 19-year-old made 32 appearances and kept five clean sheets for the struggling team.

The best part of the young man’s year was his four starts for the Irish national team under Stephen Kenny. He played in one World Cup qualifier match against Luxembourg and three other friendlies over the summer.

Kenny high rates the shot-stopper and this loan move will only give him more experience between the sticks.

Although he is yet to make a start, Manchester City also highly rate the Irishman after handing him a long-term contract at the club to keep him till 2024.

A big night for Gavin Bazunu July 6, 2018: That penalty save for @ShamrockRovers against @CorkCityFC at the age of 16 March 27, 2021: International debut for Ireland against Luxembourg at the age of 19 Incredible rise! 👌#WEAREONE | #COYBIG | #IRLLUX pic.twitter.com/CNkSmYDAWp — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 27, 2021

How will Portsmouth help Bazunu?

Portsmouth will be a small step up from playing in Rochdale with the Fratton Park team planning to compete for the third division title.

The formerly great Portsmouth missed out of a playoff place for promotion after a slip-up at the end of the season.

Three of Portsmouth’s goalkeepers left the club this season leaving the first-place spot open for Bazunu. He will now join fellow Irishman Ronan Curtis who netted 10 goals last season.

The Pompey manager has said that he wants his goalkeepers to be fast off their line and good with their feet. These are both two qualities that the Dubliner has performed well at while playing for Ireland.

This is an important move for Bazunu who needs first-team football to help him hold his position for Ireland over Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher and West Ham’s Darren Randolph.

19 – Republic of Ireland's Gavin Bazunu is the first teenage goalkeeper to start a European World Cup qualifying match since Slovenia's Jan Oblak in September 2012. Faith. pic.twitter.com/Ytd3TVJGAD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 27, 2021

