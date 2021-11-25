Leicester City Women’s boss Jonathan Morgan sacked

Leicester City has confirmed the departure of Jonathan Morgan from his role as Women’s First Team Manager after a pointless start to the season.
Morgan had led Leicester to the FA Women’s Championship title last season and was given a new contract in July but now leaves the club as they sit bottom of the Women’s Super League after eight games, ending his seven-year spell with the Foxes.
Assistant Manager Michael Makoni and First Team Coach Holly Morgan have also left the club while Leicester’s Head of Women’s Football Development Emile Heskey will oversee First Team training in preparation for the team’s fixture against Manchester United in the Continental Cup on Sunday, December 5.
Holly, who transitioned to a coaching role at the end of last season, came through the Academy ranks to eventually captain the side before her retirement from playing.
All three have played an important role in the development of LCFC Women, particularly since the Club turned professional following its acquisition by King Power in August 2020.
In the statement announcing Morgan and co.’s departure, Leicester City said that “The Club feels a change in leadership is now necessary to give the team the best possible chance of achieving this in the remaining months of the season.”
Jonathan Morgan said: “This Club has been part of mine and my family’s life for 12 years from when my sister Holly Morgan joined as a young player.
“To have taken Leicester from the Midlands Division 1 to an FAWSL club gives me nothing but pride.
“Earning promotion last season in the manner we did will always be a memory I can share with the fans and the city.
“This season has been disappointing, with injuries contributing to a difficult start, but we haven’t achieved the results we had hoped for.
“I wish the Club, the staff and the players my very best.”

