Leicester v Arsenal – Preview, Betting Probable Starting Teams

Level on points, ninth place Leicester take on tenth place Arsenal in week ten of the Premier League this weekend

Leicester v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30 on Sunday, 30th October in the King Power Stadium. English referee Michael Oliver will take charge of the tie.

Leicester comes into this tie after beating Brighton in a penalty shootout midweek in the EFL Cup. Their starting team will be much changed along with the injuries to Jamie Vardy and Wesley Fofana.

The Foxes currently sit in ninth place, unbeaten in five games. Brendan Rodgers will have his team pumped for this match in hopes of another important victory.

Mikel Arteta has turned his squad into a force to be reckoned with. They are now eight games unbeaten, winning their last two games. The Gunners were also victorious in the EFL Cup after they beat Leeds United at home 2-0 on Tuesday.

The London club will be hoping that two of their injury worries will be fit to play this match. Midfielder Martin Odegaard and defender Kieren Tierney both missed this week’s cup game with knocks.

This has been a hotly contested affair in the last few years with both sides sharing victories. Over the last ten years, Arsenal has won eight of their 15 meetings while Leicester has managed four wins, and there have been three draws.

Last season, the away team won each fixture with the Gunners most recently winning 3-1 at the King Power Stadium.

As it's Leicester next for Arsenal in the Premier League, throwback to this Aubameyang goal vs Leicester. Brilliant team move. 🔥pic.twitter.com/VtEuLTkqG8 — AfcVIP⁴⁹ #KroenkeOut (@VipArsenal) October 28, 2021

Leicester v Arsenal Probable Starting Teams

Leicester

Formation

3-4-1-2

Probable Starting 11

Schmeichel (GK), Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Castagne, Soumaré, Tielemans, Pereira, Maddison, Iheanacho, Daka.

Injuries / Suspensions

Justin (Cruciate ligament), Vardy (Knee), Albrighton (Knock), Mendy (Groin), Ndidi (Hamstring), Fofana (Ankle)

Arsenal

Formation

4-2-3-1

Probable Starting 11

Ramsdale (GK), Soares, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Lokonga, Saka, Smith-Rowe, Pépé, Aubameyang

Injuries / Suspensions

Xhaka (Knee), Tierney (Knock), Odegaard (Knock)

Leicester v Arsenal Match Betting

Leicester to win: 7/5

Draw: 12/5

Arsenal to win: 9/5

Score Prediction

This will be the most evenly matched affair of the weekend but it will not end in a draw. Neither manager will be happy with a loss tomorrow but this is a major chance for both teams to jump into the European places.

Expect the game to end 2-1 to Rodger’s Leicester.

