Ranking every Premier League clubs Transfer Window

The 2021 Summer Transfer window has finished, and all 20 Premier League clubs have done better than some. With a combined £1 billion spent on 103 permanent signings during this window, the questions remain, which clubs did the best business?

Well, here is every Premier League clubs transfer window ranked from worst to best.

20. Everton

The signing of Demarai Gray was a surprise, but not enough to take Everton from the bottom of the pile. A stinker of a window for Rafa Benitez’s first season as manager.

League starts made by Demari Gray: 13/14 — 1

14/15 — 28

15/16 — 22

16/17 — 9

17/18 — 17

18/19 — 23

19/20 — 3

20/21 — 5 Hopefully he can get more regular game time at Everton. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/AMisJRl3h6 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 22, 2021

Ins: Demarai Gray (Bayer Leverkusen, £1.8m), Andy Lonergan (West Brom, free transfer), Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace, free transfer), Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth, free transfer), Salomon Rondon (DL Pro, free transfer)

Outs: Bernard (Sharjah FC, £900k), Theo Walcott (Southampton, free transfer), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free transfer), Yannick Bolasi (Rizespor, free transfer), Josh King (Watford, free transfer), Bani Baningime (Hearts, undisclosed), Joao Virginia (Sporting Lisbon, loan), Muhamed Besic (end of contract), Moise Kean (Juventus, loan), Niels Nkounkou (Standard Liege, loan)

Spent: £1.6 million

Grade: F

19. Watford

The signings of Moussa Sissoko and Danny Rose will please Watford fans with their experience from their Tottenham days under Pochettino, but a relatively quiet spending spree has them at the bottom.

Great to see Moussa Sissoko and Danny Rose having the opportunity to say a proper goodbye to #THFC fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/v1CaHXJf2O — Rob Guest (@RobGuesty) August 29, 2021

Ins: Imran Louza (Nantes, £9m), Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, £3.6m), Moussa Sissoko (Spurs, £3.15m), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahce, loan), Mattie Pollock (Grimsby, £270k), Danny Rose (Spurs, free transfer), Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough, free transfer), Josh King (Everton, free transfer), Kwadwo Baah (Rochdale, undisclosed), Juraj Kucka (Parma, loan), Peter Eterbo (Stoke City, loan)

Outs: Will Hughes (Crystal Palace, £6.3m), Craig Dawson (West Ham, £2.07m), Ben Wilmot (Stoke City, £1.58m), Achraf Lazaar (Portimonense, free transfer), Stipe Perica (Maccabi Tel Aviv, free transfer), Filip Stuparevic (Metalac, free transfer), Isaac Success (Undinese), Adalberto Penaranda (Las Palmas, loan), Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading, loan), Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest, loan), Pontus Dahlberg (Doncaster, loan), Jorge Segura (CD America, loan), Jerome Sinclair (end of contract), Carlos Sanchez (end of contract), Troy Deeney (Birmingham, free transfer)

Spent: £4.5 million

Grade: F

18. Southampton

Relegation beckons for the Saints this season after a poor end to the previous season and the departures of key players Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard. Key players who kept them afloat. They have brought in striker Adam Armstrong who will get goals and young prospect Tino Livramento from Chelsea is a coup.

Ins: Adam Armstrong (Blackburn, £15.93m), Romain Perraud (Brest, £10.8m), Lyanco (Torino, £6.75m), Valentino Livramento (Chelsea, £5.31m), Dynel Simeu (Chelsea, £1.58m), Theo Walcott (Everton, free transfer), Thierry Small (Everton, undisclosed), Armando Broja (Chelsea, loan)

Outs: Danny Ings (Aston Villa, £31.68m), Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester, £15.84m), Angus Gunn (Norwich City, £5.27m), Mario Lemina (Nice, £4.95m), Ryan Bertrand (Leicester, free), Jake Hesketh (Eastleigh), Wesley Hoedt (Anderlecht, undisclosed), Josh Sims (end of contract), Dan N’Lundulu (Lincoln City, loan)

Spent: £15.0 million

Grade: E

17. Wolves

Left little in the imagination of quality signings this summer. Losing Rui Patricio is a big loss while bringing in four players with little to no Premier League experience is a gamble.

Adama Traore has picked up this season where he left the last one off, only this time on the left. Under new Wolves manager Bruno Lage, he is being played as a left-forward, contrary to the right (as was the case under Nuno Espírito Santo). pic.twitter.com/o6tFfB2NRk — Anuraag Kulkarni (@Anuraag027) September 6, 2021

Ins: Rayan Ait Nouri (Angers, £9.99m), Jose Sa (Olympiacos, £7.2m), Yerson Mosquera (Atletico Nacional, £4.68m), Bendeguz Bolla (Fehervar, £1.8m), Hee-chan Hwang (RB Leipzig, loan), Francisco Trincao (Barcelona, loan)

Outs: Rafa Mir (Sevilla, £14.4m), Rui Patricio (Roma, £10.35m), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge, £3.6m), Leonardo Campana (Grasshopers, loan), Ruben Vinagre (Sporting Lisbon, loan), Patrick Cutrone (Empoli, loan), Renat Dadashov (Tondela, loan), Matija Sarkic (Birmingham, loan), Connor Ronan (St Mirren, loan), Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United, loan)

Spent: £16.4 million

Grade: D-

16. Burnley

Burnley have done enough to stay up this transfer window. No real big signings but it has just been a typical Burnley transfer window.

🗣 Sean Dyche reflects on a successful transfer window 🤝 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 4, 2021

Ins: Maxwel Cornet (Lyon, £13.5m), Nathan Collins (Stoke City, £12.6m), Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe, free transfer), Aaron Lennon (Kayserispor, free transfer), Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace, free transfer)

Outs: Ben Gibson (Norwich City, £8.37m), Lukas Jensen (Carlisle United, loan), Jimmy Dunne (QPR, undisclosed), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday, loan), Robbie Brady (end of contract)

Spent: £17.5 million

Grade: D-

15. Newcastle United

Newcastle United fans have been starved of proper signings for years now under owner Mike Ashley. This summer’s transfer window has been more of the same. The only piece of business they have brought in has been last season’s permanent signing of Joe Willock from Arsenal.

Newcastle signed Joe Willock, but how would you rate their transfer window? ⚫️⚪️https://t.co/t47CYUPPdm pic.twitter.com/TdU1HiXt7P — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 1, 2021

Ins: Joe Willock (Arsenal, £26.46m), Santiago Minoz (Santos Laguna, loan)

Outs: Christian Atsu (Al-Raed, free transfer), Yoshinori Muto (Vissel Kobe, free transfer), Jake Turner (Colchester United, free transfer), Florian Lejeune (Alaves, undisclosed), Matty Longstaff (Aberdeen, loan), Andy Carrol (end of contract), Henri Saivet (end of contract)

Spent: £25.0 million

Grade: D-

14. Liverpool

Liverpool was in much need of a facelift after last season’s poor defence of their title. Upfront they desperately need new reinforcements with Salah and Mane getting on with age while Firmino is underperforming. They did sign highly-rated Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig to partner the returning Virgil Van Dijk in the heart of their defence.

Nat Phillips on Ibrahima Konate: “He’s slotted in perfectly. As a person he gets on with the lads really well, he’s not shy but he looks like he really wants to learn and improve. He’s motivated and works hard.” #awlive [liverpool echo] pic.twitter.com/Ml5C0rRD9J — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 6, 2021

Ins: Ibrahima Konate (RB Leipzig, £36m)

Outs: Harry Wilson (Fulham, £12.6m, Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, £5.85m), Xherdan Shaqiri (Lyon, £5.4m), Marko Grujic (Porto, loan), Ben Woodburn (Hearts, loan), Ben Davies (Sheffield United, loan), Rhys Williams (Swansea City, loan)

Spent: £36.0 million

Grade: D-

13. Brentford

The newly-promoted Brentford have started as well as they could have hoped for in their first-ever Premier League season. While they haven’t brought in any big names or a massive spend for this season.

Arsenal had 65% possession & 22 shots vs. Brentford, yet they failed to create a single big chance. Blunt. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/O7rQfuwh2c — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 13, 2021

Ins: Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, undisclosed), Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic, £14.13 m), Yoane Wissa (FC Lorient, £9m), Myles Peart-Harris (Chelsea, £1.35m), Alvaro Fernandez (Huesca, loan)

Outs: Aaron Pressley (AFC Wimbledon, loan), Henrik Dalsgaard (FC Midtjylland, free transfer), Luke Daniels (end of contract), Emiliano Marcodes (end of contract), Ellery Balcombe (Burton Albion, loan), Patrik Gunnarsson (Viking FK, loan).

Spent: £31.1 million

Grade: D

12. Norwich City

The favourites to be relegated yet again, Norwich have brought in plenty of signings to reinforce their squad, if they do manage to stay up this season, some of their recent signings will have made the difference. The loss of Emi Buendia, however, has left a big hole in the quality of the overall squad.

Another Scotland Cap ✅

Another Man of the Match award ✅@billygilmourrr is class! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Iq2xzbyGCt — ChelseaFCBlogs (@ChelseaFCBlogs_) September 4, 2021

Ins: Christos Tzolis (POAK, £9.9m), Milot Rashica (Werder Bremen, £9.9m), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, £8.55m), Ben Gibson (Burnley, £8.37m), Dimitrios Giannoulis (PAOK, £6.75m), Pierre Lees Melou (Nice, £5.4m), Mathias Normann (Rostov, loan), Flynn Clarke (Peterborough, undisclosed).

Outs: Emi Buendia (Aston Villa, £34.56m), Mario Vrancic (Stoke City, free transfer), Philip Heise (Karlsruher, free transfer), Moritz Leitner (Zurich, free transfer), Orjan Nyland (Bournemouth, free transfer), Marco Stiepermann (SC Paderborn, free transfer), Tom Trybull (Hannover, free transfer), Louis Thompson (Portsmouth, free transfer), Daniel Adshead (Gillingham, loan), Jordan Hugill (West Brom, loan), Onel Hernandez (Middlesbrough, loan), Danel Sinani (Huddersfield, loan), Sebastian Soto (Porto, loan), Sam McCallum (QPR, loan), Akin Famewo (Charlton, loan), Josh Martin (MK Dons, loan), Daniel Barden (Livingston, loan), Timm Klose (end of contract)

Spent: £31.9 million

Grade: D

11. Brighton

The loss of Ben White will be a big one for Graham Potters side, but they have bought well enough to stay afloat and avoid relegation.

Just how good of a job has Graham Potter done at @OfficialBHAFC 👏🪄 #bhafc pic.twitter.com/yaAenHlm7H — The Full Time Whistle (@FTwhistle90) September 2, 2021

Ins: Jeremy Sarmiento (Benfica, undisclosed), Enock Mwepu (Red Bull Salzburg, £20.7m), Kjell Scherpen (Ajax, £4.5m), Karou Mitoma (Kawasaki Frontale, undisclosed), Marc Cucurella (Getafe, £16.2m), Abdallah Sima (Slavia Prague, undisclosed)

Outs: Ben White (Arsenal, £52.65m), Davy Propper (PSV Eindhoven, free transfer), Andrew Crofts (end of contract), Jose Izquierdo (end of contract), Teddy Jenks (Aberdeen, loan), Alex Cochrane (Hearts, loan), Ryan Longman (Hull, loan), Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry, undisclosed), Mat Ryan (Real Sociedad, undisclosed), Carl Rushworth (Walsall, loan), Jan Mlakar (Hadjuk Split, undisclosed), Kaoru Mitoma (Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, loan), Florin Andone (Cadiz, loan), Paul van Hecke (Blackburn, loan). Michal Karownik (Olympiacos, loan), Alirez Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord, undisclosed), Percy Tau (El Ahly, undisclosed), Bernardo (RB Salzburg, undisclosed), Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry, undisclosed), Abdallah Sima (Stoke City, loan)

Spent: £32 million

Grade: D+

10. Leeds United

Leeds usually always do well in the transfer window, and they have kept the ball rolling after some fine additions this term. Their marquee signing is Daniel James from Manchester United after his original deal with Leeds failed back in 2018/19.

Excited to finally join @LUFC! I'm looking forward to playing at Elland Road in front of the fans and to start this next chapter in my career! See you all after the International break!👊🏼⚪ pic.twitter.com/OpRt5z4rTI — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) August 31, 2021

Ins: Junior Firpo (Barcelona, £13.5m), Jack Harrison (Manchester City, £11.52m), Kristoffer Klaesson (Valerenga, £1.8m), Daniel James (Manchester United, £26.19m)

Outs: Barry Douglas (Lech Poznan, free transfer), Ezgjan Alioski (Ahli, free transfer), Ouasim Bouy (Al-Kkaraitiyat, free transfer), Pablo Hernandez (Castellon, free transfer), Mateusz Bogusz (Ibiza, loan), Kiko Casilla (Elche, loan), Leif Davis (Bournemouth, loan), Ian Poveda (Blackburn, loan), Gaetano Berardi (end of contract), Eunan O’Kane (end of contract), Robbie Gotts (Barrow, undisclosed), Jordan Stevens (Barrow, undisclosed), Helder Costa (Valencia, loan)

Spent: £43.0 million

Grade: C-

9. Arsenal

The biggest spenders in Europe this season, Arsenal are usually not the ones top the list of players brought in but this window they have done just that. Bringing in Ben White for £50 million has turned a few heads while bringing in goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for close to £30 million is an odd bit of business. They did however sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal after his loan last season.

Arsenal spending this summer: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ben White – £50m

🇵🇹 Nuno Tavares – £7m

🇧🇪 Albert Lokonga – £15m

🇳🇴 Martin Ødegaard – £30m

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Aaron Ramsdale – £24m

🇯🇵 Takehiro Tomiyasu – £25m Rate it out of 10.👇 pic.twitter.com/eUiuIRSItM — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) August 31, 2021

Ins: Ben White (Brighton £52.65m), Martin Odegaard (Real Madrid, £31.5m), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United, £25.2m), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Anderlecht, £15.75m), Nuno Tavares (Benfica, £7.2m), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna, £16.74m).

Outs: Lucas Torreira (Fiorentina, loan), David Luiz (end of contract), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff, undisclosed), Trae Coyle (FC Lausanne-Sportm undisclosed), Zech Medkley (KV Oostende, undisclosed), Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart, loan), Daniel Ballard (Millwall, loan), Ben Sheaf (Coventry, undisclosed), Matt Smith (Doncaster, loan), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille, loan), William Saliba (Marseille, loan), Tyrece John-Jules (Blackpool, loan), Harry Clarke (Ross County, loan), Joe Willock (Newcastle, £26.46m), Willian (Corinthians, free transfer), Reiss Nelson (Feyenoord, loan), Hector Bellerin (Real Betis, loan), Runar Runarsson (Leuven, loan), Dejan Iliev (SKF Sered, loan).

Spent: £156.8 million

Grade: C-

8. Crystal Palace

A new era for Crystal Palace under new manager Patrick Vieira after the departure of Roy Hodgson last season. Their transfer business has been nothing short of excellent this time around. Conor Gallagher on loan was inspired, while Marc Guehi will do wonders at the back for Vieira’s side. Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen will need time to bed in but should be successful signings.

Conor Gallagher was everywhere against West Ham! 👏 pic.twitter.com/1Pm8K4CNib — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) August 30, 2021

Ins: Marc Guehi (Chelsea, £21m), Joachim Andersen (Lyon, £15.75m), Michael Olise (Reading, £8.37m), Will Hughes (Watford, £6.3m), Remi Matthews (Sunderland, free transfer), Jacob Montes (New England Revolution, undisclosed), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea, loan), Odsonne Edouard (£14.67m)

Outs: James McCarthy (Celtic, free transfer), Gary Cahill (Bournemouth, free transfer), Andros Townsend (Everton, free transfer), Patrick van Aanholt (Galatasaray, free transfer), Mamadou Sakho (Montpellier, free transfer), Wayne Hennessey (Burnley, free transfer), Jacob Montes (Waast Beveren, loan), Sam Woods (end of contract)m Connor Wickham (end of contract), Scott Dann (Reading, free transfer), Stephen Henderson, (end of contract).

Spent: £28.5 million

Grade: C-

7. Leicester City

Another great transfer window for the Foxes and Brendan Rodgers. Soumare and Vestergaard are great additions that will strengthen Leicester’s already established top 5 ambitions, with Ryan Bertrand coming in on a free, he will add depth. They will push on for another shot at the top 4.

They would have had the spare funds to buy Boubakary Soumare based off what Leicester bought him for pic.twitter.com/ErzuLrXqVy — 𝔼𝕌ℝ𝕆 𝔼𝕏ℙ𝔼ℝ𝕋 (@EuroExpert_) September 3, 2021

Ins: Patson Daka (RB Salzburg, £27m), Boubakary Soumare (Lille, £18m), Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton, £15.84m), Ryan Bertrand (Southampton, free transfer), Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig, loan)

Outs: Rachid Ghezzal (Besiktas, £2.7m), Christian Fuchs (Charlotte Independence, free transfer), Matty James (Bristol City, free transfer), Wes Morgan (retired), Dennis Praet (Torino, loan)

Spent: £55 million

Grade: C

6. Tottenham Hotspurs

After the transfer saga that was Harry Kane to Manchester City, Spurs are more than happy to have kept hold of the marquee player. Rejecting over £150 million for the English captain was a big decision, keeping Kane will guarantee Spurs at least a top 7 finish.

Ins: Bryan Gil (Sevilla, £22.5m), Pape Sarr (Metz, £15.21m), Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta, loan), Cristian Romero (Atalanta, loan), Emerson Royal (Barcelona, £21.5m)

Outs: Juan Foyth (Villarreal, £13.5m), Toby Alderweireld (Al-Duhail SC, £11.7m), Moussa Sissoko (Watford, £3.15m), Joe Hart (Celtic, £1.08m), Erik Lamela (Sevilla, free transfer), Paulo Gazzaniga (Fulham, free transfer), Danny Rose (Watford, free transfer), Pape Sarr (Metz, loan), Alfie Whiteman (Degerfors) Serge Aurier (end of contract), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic, loan)

Spent: £57.1 million

Grade: C

5. Manchester City

A summer surrounded around the pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane may have ended with Man City still without a recognised number nine leading the line but Pep Guardiola has captured Jack Grealish for a British transfer fee of £100 million. Amazing signing.

Ready for the next chapter! So proud to have joined the Premier League champions, can’t wait to get started! 💙 pic.twitter.com/snoKdNQSpT — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) August 5, 2021

Ins: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa, £105.75m), Scott Carson (Derby County, free transfer)

Outs: Angelino (RB Leipzig, £16.2m), Jack Harrison (Leeds, £11.52m), Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg, £7.2m), Sergio Aguero (Barcelona, free transfer), Eric Garcia (Barcelona, free transfer), Ko Itakura (Schalke, loan), Daniel Arzani (Lommel, free), Arijanet Muric (Demirspor, loan), Ryotaro Meshino (Estoril, loan), Filip Stevanovic (Heerenveen, loan), Marlos Moreno (Kortrijk, loan), Issa Kabore (Troyes, loan), Tommy Doyle (Hamburg, loan)

Spent: £100 million

Grade: B-

4. West Ham

David Moyes has strengthened his squad accordingly this term. After a brilliant season last campaign and so far, they have carried on the form into this season. Nikola Vlasic will add creativity in the middle of the park while the acquisition of Kurt Zouma from Chelsea will bolster their defence.

Ins: Kurt Zouma (Chelsea, £31.5m), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow, £26.19m), Craig Dawson (Watford, £2.07m), Alphonse Areola (PSG, loan), Alex Kral (Spartak Moscow, loan)

Outs: Felipe Anderson (Lazio, £2.7m), Fabian Balbuena (Dynamo Moscow, free transfer), Frederik Alves (Sunderland, loan), Conor Coventry (Peterborough, loan), Xande Silva (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed)

Spent: £63.3 million

Grade: B

3. Aston Villa

The loss of Jack Grealish was always going to happen, albeit a painful loss. Villa has spent wisely and brilliantly yet again in the transfer window. Signing highly sought over Leon Baily and Emi Buendia is an acute piece of business. While the shock move for Danny Ings will add goals.

Ins: Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen, £28.8m), Emi Buendia (Norwich £34.56m), Ashley Young (Inter, free), Danny Ings (Southampton, £31.68m), Axel Tuanzebe (Manchester United, loan)

Outs: Ahmed Elmohamady (end of contract), Tom Heaton (Manchester United, free), Neil Taylor (end of contract), Wesley (Club Brugge, loan), Bjorn Engels (Royal Antwerp, undisclosed), Sebastian Revan (Grimsby, loan), Kaine Kesler Hayden (Swindon, loan), Jack Grealish (Manchester City, £105.75m), Louie Barry (Ipswich, loan), Brady Young (Carlisle, loan), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce, £5.4m), Bjorn Engels (Royal Antwerp, £3.6m), Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, loan), Frederic Guilbert (Strasbourg, loan)

Spent: £97.5 million

Grade: B

2. Chelsea

Last summer, Chelsea embarked on a massive spending haul, bringing in 6 high profile players and spending over £200 million pounds under Frank Lampard. With Timo Werner not firing in front of goal, Chelsea needed a striker for Thomas Tuchel and they got that in Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian is in his prime, and will surely catapult Chelsea into title contenders. Missing out on defender Jules Kounde was a disappointment, but the signing of Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid is an acute signing.

Ins: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan £103.5m), Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham, free transfer), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid, loan)

Outs: Tammy Abraham (Roma, £36m), Kurt Zouma (West Ham, £31.5m), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan, £26.28m), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace, £9m), Davide Zappacosta (£8.1m), Victor Moses (Spartak Moses, £4.5m), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan, £900k), Emerson (Lyon, loan), Kenedy (Flamengo, loan), Michy Batshuayi (Besitkas, loan), Marco van Ginkel (PSV, free transfer), Danilo Pantic (Partizan, free transfer), Izzy Brown (Preston, free transfer), Jake Clarke-Salter (Coventry, loan), Abdul-Rahman Baba (Reading, loan), Matt Miazga (Alaves, loan), Billy Gilmour (Norwich, loan), Jamal Blackman (end of contract), Willy Caballero (end of contract), Conor Gallgher (Crystal Palace, loan), Danny Drinkwater (Reading, loan), Timoue Bakayoko (AC Milan, loan), Ethan Ampadu (Venezia, loan)

Spent: £97.5 million

Grade: A

1. Manchester United

What a window for the Manchester club, finally sealing the Jadon Sancho deal. United have a real talent on their hands in the young winger. While the signing of the already accomplished Raphael Varane will bolster their defence. But it is the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo that puts them in the number one spot.

Ins: Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund, £76.5m), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid, £36m), Tom Heaton (Aston Villa, free transfer), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, £13.5m)

Outs: Joel Pereira (RKC Waalwijk, free transfer), Brandon Williams (Norwich, loan), Andreas Pereira (Flamengo, loan), Tahith Chong (Birmingham, loan), Facundo Pellistri (Alaves, loan), Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa, loan), Sergio Romero (end of contract), Daniel James (Leeds, £26.19m)

Spent: £133.7 million

Grade: A

For more news and stories on all things Premier League, click here.

