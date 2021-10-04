Ranieri set to become new Watford boss

1,070 total views, 1,070 views today

Former Chelsea and Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri has been named the forerunner to become the next Watford manager

The Hornets have shocked many Premier League fans by becoming the first club to part ways with their manager. After seven matches, the team was sitting in 14th place with seven points.

They managed to beat Aston Villa and fellow promoted club Norwich so far. The Watford board has now done what they have become famous for, they have said goodbye to manager Xisco.

The 41-year-old Spaniard was the 15th manager appointed by the club in the last ten years. He helped the club get promoted to the top-flight last season but after only one year at the club, he has now been sacked.

What seemed to be the final straw for the board was their 1-0 loss away from home to Leeds United. The board has claimed that there is a ‘negative trend’ in the team and they were hoping there would be more cohesion at this stage of the season.

Watford have sacked manager Xisco Munoz after less than 10 months in charge. The first Premier League manager to be dismissed this season. pic.twitter.com/atdZtWEYf4 — Goal News (@GoalNews) October 3, 2021

Can the Tinkerman work his magic in Watford?

Now, reports claim that Premier League-winning manager Claudio Ranieri will become the new boss. Sky Sports have reported that he is the favorite to take the job and is expected to complete the move this week.

This will be the Tinkerman’s first spell in England since his unsuccessful time with Fulham in 2019. After 17 matches, they had only claimed three wins before losing the job.

He was most recently in charge at Sampdoria but left his position at the end of last season.

Some betting outlets have started promoting the odds for Watford to now win the league. This is after Ranieri’s famous 5000/1 title win with Leicester City in 2016.

The Hornets will want to complete this move soon so that the manager can set up his side for a tough upcoming fixture list.

After the international break, Watford will take on Liverpool, Everton, Southampton, Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester City, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

This will be a very tough ask for the Italian manager but if they can pick up some points in those matches then the club will be in a good position to stay up this year.

Claudio Ranieri has signed his contract as new Watford FC manager, confirmed. Two years deal. After being approached by many Italian clubs, Ranieri joins Watford. 🟡🇮🇹 #WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/L95D5iqtwT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2021

