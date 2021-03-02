Republic of Ireland to launch World Cup 2030 bid

They would co-host with Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England.

Ireland, along with the UK, are set to launch a bid for hosting privileges of the 2030 World Cup.

The FAI released a joint statement with the four other committees earlier, stating: “The football associations and government partners of the UK and Ireland are delighted that the UK government has committed to support a prospective five association bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before FIFA formally open the process in 2022. Staging a FIFA World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations. If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to FIFA and the wider global football community.”

If the bid is successful, it would signal the first time Ireland host a major senior international football event.

Ireland – along with a host of other European countries – were expected to co-host Euro 2020, however due to COVID that plan is no longer feasible. Now, England are expected to undertake sole hosting duties of the tournament.

