Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan – Preview, Lineups, Odds, TV Coverage

The Republic of Ireland return home after their heartbreak in Faro and host Azerbaijan in their fourth fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in front of home fans at the Aviva Stadium.

The Group A showdown means one of the sides will finally get points on the board after both teams suffered losses to Portugal, Serbia and Luxembourg.

Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland side came close in their last match against Portugal after two disappointing opening games against Serbia and Luxembourg but it was not to be.

Our match report detailed an Ireland that had cohesion in defence and offered threats up top via the vision of their midfield.

More of the same will be expected against an Azerbaijan side who have given up at least twice as many shots as they have taken in each of their three other qualifying games.

They will hope to get their second win under the former Dundalk and Ireland U21 boss against the side ranked 112th in the world.

Ireland have announced their matchday 23 for today’s game, which sees Ronan Curtis, Alan Browne and Callum Robinson all make a return.

Ireland’s full-backs will once again be crucial to their performance and it would be surprising to see the duo of Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty dropped from their wing-back spots after the Portugal match.

Norwich City’s Andrew Omibamidele made his debut for the national side after he came on in Dara O’Shea’s place after the latter centre-half was forced off through injury.

Omibamidele impressed and it is expected that he will earn his first start for the Republic of Ireland at the heart of the defence alongside two other centre-halves in a three-at-the-back system.

Giovanni De Biasi’s side tends to set up defensively but do deploy wing-backs and can offer a threat in the final third if given the chance.

Lineups

Republic of Ireland (Matchday Squad)

Azerbaijan – Potential Lineup (3-4-3): Mahammadaliyev; Medvedev (C), Haghverdi, Kryvotsiuk; Huseynov, Qarayev, Mahmudov, Ibrahimli; Bayramov, Emreli, Khalilzada.

Odds

Republic of Ireland 1/2

Draw 11/4

Azerbaijan 6/1

TV Coverage

Kick-off for the match is at 5:00 pm with RTÉ 2 broadcasting the game – their coverage begins at 4 pm.

