Colin O'Brien names 20 players for 3-day training camp

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-

Republic of Ireland Under-17 Head Coach Colin O’Brien has called-up 20 players for a three-day training camp at Johnstown House Estate this week.

O’Brien and his backroom team have been hosting a number of assessment days for players in recent weeks as they look to put themselves in the frame for an international double-header at the end of August.

It is part of the build-up for the first round of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifiers that take place in October with Ireland facing Poland, North Macedonia and Andorra at Turner’s Cross.

The group met up today and will play a behind-closed-door friendly on Wednesday.

Republic of Ireland Under-17s training camp squad

Goalkeepers: Conor Walsh (Sligo Rovers), Fintan Doherty (Derry City).

Defenders: Finn Cowper Gray (Klub Kildare), Sam Curtis (Unattached), Cathal Heffernan (Cork City), Luke Browne (Shelbourne), Rudhan Kane (Klub Kildare), Luke O’Brien (Shamrock Rovers), Trisden Hughes (Klub Kildare).

Midfielders: Eanna Fitzgerald (Cork City), Gavin Hodgins (Shelbourne), Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers), James McManus (Bohemians), Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Cork City), Darius Lipsivc (St. Patrick’s Athletic).

Forwards: Franco Umeh (Cork City), Liam Murray (Cork City), Mark O’Mahony (Cork City), Caden McLoughlin (Villarreal CF), Alex Nolan (St. Patrick’s Athletic).

