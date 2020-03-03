The draw for the groups in the 2020-21 Nations Cup Football was straightforward because of the way the leagues and pots happened. There were no instances where teams who need to be kept apart – which sometimes happens for political or other reasons – can be drawn against each other.
League A for 2020-21 Nations Cup Football
Republic of Ireland will face Wales Bulgaria and Finlan
England drew Belgium, Denmark and Iceland
Scotland drew Israel, Slovakia and Czech Republic
Northern Ireland face Austria, Romania and Norway
When are the games?
Matchday 1: 3-5 September 2020
Matchday 2: 6-8 September 2020
Matchday 3: 8-10 October 2020
Matchday 4: 11-13 October 2020
Matchday 5: 12-14 November 2020
Matchday 6: 15-17 November 2020
Finals: 2, 3, 6 June 2021
League C relegation and World Cup 2022 play-offs: 24, 25, 28, 29 March 2022*
*in the unlikely event one of the teams who finish bottom in a League C group also qualify for the World Cup play-offs, the relegation play-offs will be cancelled and the two teams with the fewest points relegated instead