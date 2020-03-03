The draw for the groups in the 2020-21 Nations Cup Football was straightforward because of the way the leagues and pots happened. There were no instances where teams who need to be kept apart – which sometimes happens for political or other reasons – can be drawn against each other.

League A for 2020-21 Nations Cup Football



Republic of Ireland will face Wales Bulgaria and Finlan

England drew Belgium, Denmark and Iceland

Scotland drew Israel, Slovakia and Czech Republic

Northern Ireland face Austria, Romania and Norway