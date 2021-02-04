Streaming service WatchLOI unlikely to return for 2021 season

WatchLOI provided an alternative for fans to watch League of Ireland matches during a COVID-19 stricken 2020 season.

The FAI have announced that WatchLOI – The streaming service used for League of Ireland fixtures – is unlikely return for the 2021 season, citing unsustainability as the reason for doing so.

The service, which started in July last year, ran throughout the 2020 League of Ireland season covering League of Ireland Premier Division fixtures, cup matches and the promotion/relegation play-off between Longford Town and Shelbourne.

Apparently though, it was not a commercial success despite a seemingly large number of users throughout the season.

The FAI have confirmed that they’re looking into alternatives, one of which may be allowing clubs to stream games themselves.

Several First Division clubs took it upon themselves to stream their own games last season given the failure to include the First Division into the WatchLOI package, meaning that this could be a solution to the problem.

The 8th March is the resumption date for the League of Ireland so all should be revealed sooner rather than later.

