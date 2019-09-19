Sports’ Nutrition and GPP: How to Get Jacked Naturally?

There are three months left before the year ends. How’s your new year’s resolution going? You’re nowhere as chiseled, stacked, nor athletic as you’d like. What happened to all the time? 2019 was supposed to be the year where you promised yourself to be well-built beyond belief!

The winter is coming, so you wanted to get jacked as soon as possible. However, you’re holding to the idea to be better safe than sorry. You’ve heard negative stuff about getting ripped in the wrong way, so you’re looking for alternatives. Don’t worry. You went to the right place.

Here, we’re going to present to you how to get jacked fast and safe.

First, put your mind to it and plan well

The first step is to put your mind on what you’re going to do. Have you heard about the saying: ‘‘if you put your mind to it, anything is possible”? The question is, what’s your goal? Let me spell out things for you. It’s getting F-I-T. It’s to be physically fit, man. Hence, what you should do first is to get your mindset in the game of physical fitness.

Now that we put your mind to it, we need to understand what we’re going to do. Before doing so, what does ‘jacked’ mean, by the way? It’s one of the trendy terms used in the fitness or sports community. It’s commonly referred to as that physique with muscles larger than the average ones, which are typical in most athletes.

Planning is a must. If you’re after a fast transformation and you’re a dedicated one, a minimum of 4-6 weeks is recommended for beginners. Start placing red rings in your calendar now and you’ll get the idea that you should be committing much time away from your usual lifestyle.

Getting jacked is crucial to most athletes as it will lead to lower levels of body fat, above-average musculature, and, most importantly, functional and fit physique. What’s more, you must make your diet be on point and train like a savage to get jacked.

Proper nutrition: Macros and Micros

Here’s a rule of thumb: take enough macros and micros. Both will help you achieve a primal alpha muscularity status and optimal performance. You may take multivitamins if you’re micronutrient deficient. Check them out from reliable sources like Barbend and many more. But before anything else, consider asking professionals first.

For macronutrients, here is their recommended daily intake:

Carbohydrates (4kcal/g)

Fats (9kcal/g)

Protein (4 kcal/g)

There’s a need to measure whatever you ingest. Here’s how you should measure up your macronutrients to get jacked:

Figure out your BMR or basal metabolic rate. Consider the following as the baseline number of calories need to keep your vital organs functional:

BMR = 66 + ( 12.7 x height in inches ) + ( 6.23 x weight in pounds ) – ( 6.8 x age in years )

Multiply your BMR by the level of your activities to see how many calories you’ll burn in 24 hours or your TDEE or Total Daily Energy Expenditure . The levels are as follows:

Sedentary. BMR x 1.2

Lightly active . BMR x 1.375

Moderately active . BMR x 1.55

Very active. BMR x 1.725

Extra active . BMR x 1.9

Got confused about the abovementioned labeling? We’ve got you covered. You can consider the following:

Sedentary means you’re doing little or no exercises or physical activities at all.

You’re lightly active when you’re doing sports for 1-3 days/week, where 3-5 days/week is moderately active and 6-7 days/week is very active.

Extra active means you’re performing extreme exercises or sports, plus your training, and additional physical activities.

If you’re undersized, add 15-20% of the calories in your diet. If you’re a bit chubby, reduce your calorie intake to 10-15%. In a nutshell, you must eat properly to build muscles, recover your muscles, and exert your maximal strength when indulging in training or sports.

General Physical Preparedness (GPP)

General Physical Preparedness or GPP is the capability to execute a wide range of physical tasks that need different motions, loads, and durations. It’s also referred to as the training done to make athletes become physically fit, fast, flexible, and strong, allowing their body to handle and recover from a large amount of volume and sessions with maximum effort.

The following is a list of GGP workout, with the recommended sets and repetitions, that you can perform to condition your body and be generally physically prepared:

Back Raises (3 x 15-20)

Bodyweight Rows (3 x AMRAP/as many reps as possible)

Dead bugs (3 x 30 seconds)

Glute/Hamstring Raise or GHR (4 x 6)

Heavy weighted carries with Zercher or Kettlebell Carry, etc. (4 trips of 20 yards)

Hip Thrust (4 x 15)

Lunges (5 sets of 20 steps/leg)

Lying Leg Curls (3 sets x 15 reps)

Plank (3 x 30 seconds)

Push-Ups (3 x AMRAP)

Rear Delt Raises (6 x 12)

Rows (5 x 8)

Sled Pulls and Pushes (5 trips of 40-60 yards)

Walking with ankle weights (.5 miles)

Walking with a weighted vest (0.5-1.0 mile)

There are moments when players undergo GGP workout at the same time with their current training without even realizing it. For instance, many football players train through pushing a sled, which is one example of a GGP workout.

In general, GPP provides additional benefits to the athletes apart from their technical skills training. Faster movements, stronger supporting muscle groups, improved endurance, better body conditioning, resistant to injuries, and quick recovery some of its advantages.

Takeaway

One thing you should bear in mind is that there’s no magic pill that can get you jacked overnight. You’ll never find a one-week long workout plan that is brighter and productive than your future, as well. All kidding aside, the bottom line is building muscles takes time. While you’ll see some changes after a week or two, but the best result comes after four.