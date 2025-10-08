🏆 Club GAA Weekend Review: Finals, Replays & County Showdowns

A full round-up of all the weekend’s GAA club action from across Ireland.

Antrim

Loughgiel Shamrocks will face St John’s in the Antrim SHC Final after a thrilling weekend. Ryan McMullan’s last-gasp score sealed a dramatic 3-20 to 2-22 win over Dunloy, while Conor Johnston inspired St John’s to their first decider since 1994 with a 1-26 to 1-22 victory against Cushendall.

Carlow

Old Leighlin edged Palatine 3-10 to 0-17 to book their Carlow SFC Final place. Bagenalstown Gaels and Rathvilly drew 1-11 to 0-14 in a tense semi-final, with the replay set for next Sunday at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Clare

Éire Óg Ennis were crowned Clare SHC champions after defeating Clooney-Quin on Sunday. (Full report available on SportsNewsIreland.)

Cork

Midleton and Sarsfields will contest the Cork SHC Final following two high-quality semi-finals at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Midleton edged Blackrock 0-29 to 1-25 after extra-time, while Sarsfields rallied late to beat St Finbarr’s 1-22 to 2-18 and set up a repeat of last year’s decider.

Derry

Slaughtneil claimed the Derry SHC title with victory over Kevin Lynch’s. (Full report available on SportsNewsIreland.)

Down

Kilcoo and Carryduff advanced to the Down SFC Final. Ceilum Doherty’s late point gave Kilcoo a 1-15 to 0-17 win over Clonduff, while Daniel Guinness starred as Carryduff beat Burren 0-19 to 1-9.

Dublin

The Dublin SFC semi-finals delivered drama across the capital. (Full round-up on SportsNewsIreland.)

Fermanagh

Erne Gaels edged Ederney 2-12 to 2-11 thanks to goals from Michael Óg McGarrigle and Aogan Kelm. Derrygonnelly Harps cruised past Teemore 3-16 to 0-8 to also reach the decider.

Galway

Four Galway SHC quarter-finals produced quality action. Holders Loughrea mounted a stunning comeback to beat Clarinbridge, while St Thomas’ needed a last-minute Victor Manso goal to edge Tommy Larkins. Craughwell beat Sarsfields after extra-time, and Turloughmore overcame Oranmore-Maree. Semi-finals: Loughrea v Turloughmore, St Thomas’ v Craughwell.

Kerry

The Kerry SFC enters the quarter-final stage. Mid Kerry will meet Spa, Kenmare Shamrocks face Austin Stacks, Rathmore take on East Kerry, and Dingle – with Tom O’Sullivan returning – meet West Kerry.

Kildare

Niall Kelly’s late free sealed Athy’s 2-14 to 2-13 win over Sarsfields in a thriller. Alex Beirne led Naas with 1-7 in their 1-20 to 0-13 win over Celbridge.

Laois

Clough-Ballacolla and Camross will contest the Laois SHC Final after both recorded extra-time semi-final wins. Willie Dunphy and Stephen Bergin starred for Clough-Ballacolla, while late goals from Darren Drennan and Ciaran Collier saw Camross past Rathdowney-Errill.

Leitrim

Ballinamore Seán O’Heslins and Fenagh St Caillins must meet again after a 1-21 apiece draw in the Leitrim SFC Semi-Final. Leitrim Gaels impressed in a 4-14 to 3-7 win over Mohill, with Conall and Garvan Jones starring.

London

Tír Chonaill Gaels and North London Shamrocks will meet in the London SFC Final after semi-final victories over Round Towers and Fulham Irish respectively.

Louth

Dundalk Gaels edged St Fechin’s 1-17 to 2-13 after extra-time in a thrilling Louth SFC Quarter-Final replay. Tom O’Connell led the way for the Gaels.

Meath

Ratoath and Kiltale reached the Meath SHC Final in style. Ratoath hit five goals, with Cian Rogers scoring 2-7, while Kiltale’s Peter Durnin and James Kelly were on target in their 2-20 to 0-13 win over Kilmessan.

Monaghan

Scotstown eased past Latton 1-22 to 0-11, while Magheracloone beat Corduff 2-14 to 1-5 to advance in the Monaghan SFC.

Offaly

Shinrone and Kilcormac-Killoughey will meet again in the Offaly SHC Final after an enthralling pair of matches. Shinrone beat Belmont 4-18 to 0-22, while Charlie Mitchell’s late point gave K/K a 0-24 to 1-20 win over Birr.

Roscommon

Padraig Pearses and St Brigid’s advanced to the Roscommon SFC Final. Pearses were dominant, winning 5-20 to 1-14, with Eoin Colleran and Conor Ryan among the goals.

Tipperary

Loughmore-Castleiney, Clonmel Commercials, Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Upperchurch-Drombane are through to the Tipperary SFC Semi-Finals after strong quarter-final displays.

Tyrone

Éire Óg Carrickmore lifted the Tyrone SHC title after defeating Eoghan Ruadh. (Full report available on SportsNewsIreland.)

Waterford

Abbeyside-Ballinacourty and Gaultier both advanced to the Waterford SFC Quarter-Finals after close weekend contests. Abbeyside edged An Rinn 0-14 to 0-12, while Gaultier were 1-19 to 0-13 winners over Clashmore/Kinsalebeg.

Wexford

The Wexford SFC Semi-Finals will feature Castletown vs Gusserane O’Rahillys and Shelmaliers vs Kilanerin after a weekend of high-scoring encounters.

Wicklow

Baltinglass were crowned Wicklow SFC champions with victory over Carnew Emmets. (Full report available on SportsNewsIreland.)

