We have a list of Kerry GAA fixtures & Results – club and Intercounty for 2020

Friday, July 25th

Kerry Senior Football Fixtures

Dr Crokes v Templenoe, Fitzgerald Stadium, 7pm

Saturday, July 26th

Kerry Senior Football Championship

Kenmare Shamrocks v Kerins O’Rahilly’s, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm

Austin Stacks v Dingle, Annascaul, 7pm

Kilcummin v Killarney Legion, Dr Crokes GAA ground, 7pm

County Fixtures

Saturday 17/Sunday 18 October

Allianz FL Division 1 round 6

Monaghan v Kerry, Inniskeen, TBC

Saturday 24/Sunday 25 October

Allianz FL Division 1 round 7

Kerry v Donegal, Austin Stack Park, TBC

Joe McDonagh Cup round 1

Kerry v Meath, TBC, TBC

Saturday 31st October

Joe McDonagh Cup round 2

Westmeath v Kerry, TBC, TBC

Saturday 7/Sunday 8 November

Munster SFC semi-finals

Cork v Kerry, TBC, TBC

Saturday 14th November

Joe McDonagh Cup round 3B

Antrim v Kerry, TBC, TBC

