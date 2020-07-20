We have a list of Kerry GAA fixtures & Results – club and Intercounty for 2020, to see all this weekend GAA fixtures click here and here for Live score updates
Friday, July 25th
Kerry Senior Football Fixtures
Dr Crokes v Templenoe, Fitzgerald Stadium, 7pm
Saturday, July 26th
Kerry Senior Football Championship
Kenmare Shamrocks v Kerins O’Rahilly’s, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm
Austin Stacks v Dingle, Annascaul, 7pm
Kilcummin v Killarney Legion, Dr Crokes GAA ground, 7pm
County Fixtures
Saturday 17/Sunday 18 October
Allianz FL Division 1 round 6
Monaghan v Kerry, Inniskeen, TBC
Saturday 24/Sunday 25 October
Allianz FL Division 1 round 7
Kerry v Donegal, Austin Stack Park, TBC
Joe McDonagh Cup round 1
Kerry v Meath, TBC, TBC
Saturday 31st October
Joe McDonagh Cup round 2
Westmeath v Kerry, TBC, TBC
Saturday 7/Sunday 8 November
Munster SFC semi-finals
Cork v Kerry, TBC, TBC
Saturday 14th November
Joe McDonagh Cup round 3B
Antrim v Kerry, TBC, TBC