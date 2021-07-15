Ireland Cricket: Captain Balbirnie eyes an historic series win

Captain Andrew Balbirnie looks ahead to the possibility of a historic series win as they face South Africa tomorrow is their final test
Until Tuesday this week, Ireland Men had never beaten South Africa in One Day International cricket, having played five times before. Ireland had also never beaten a world-ranked top-eight side in an ODI at home since 2006.
Captain Andrew Balbirnie revealed after Tuesday’s match that his move to opener was a decision that was made on the morning of the game after William Porterfield was ruled out with a finger injury.
Despite that last-minute reshuffle of the batting order, Balbirnie was delighted with the team’s performance all-round. He also indicated that the team was determined to continue that form into the final ODI on Friday.
“It was a credit to them and a win we needed as a team and I’m just really proud of the lads. We’ll enjoy this, it’s our first time ever beating them in ODI cricket so it’s a huge day for cricket in Ireland,” Balbirnie said after the game.
“At the same time you have to look at Friday, we could potentially win a series … I think the guys are eager and hungry to win a series.”
Ireland has claimed a valuable 15 World Cup Super League points from the first two games of the series. The side has now jumped from 11th to 5th place in the table as it stands.
If you would like to watch Ireland’s next match against South Africa, BT Sports will be televising the game, starting at 10:30.
FIXTURES
The series schedule is:
World Cup Super League ODI series
11th July: Ireland v South Africa, 1st ODI (Malahide)
13th July: Ireland v South Africa, 2nd ODI (Malahide)
16th July: Ireland v South Africa, 3rd ODI (Malahide)
T20I series
19th July: Ireland v South Africa, 1st T20I (Malahide)
22nd July: Ireland v South Africa, 2nd T20I (Stormont)
24th July: Ireland v South Africa, 3rd T20I (Stormont)
IRELAND MEN’S SQUADS
ODI squad
Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.
T20I squad
Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, William McClintock, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.
