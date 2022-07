4 total views, 4 views today

Jeol Girrbach is the clubhouse leader at the Irish Challenge at The K Club in Co Kildare.

The Swiss player carded an opening round of 64, to hold the lead by one shot from Frenchman Gary Stal, while Scotland’s Craig Ross and Todd Clements of England are another shot behind on six-under-par.

Gary Hurley is the leading Irishman in the clubhouse after his four-under-par round of 68 and sits four shots off the leader Girrbach.

More to follow

