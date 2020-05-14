Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Horse racing fixtures in the UK look set for a June after news that action can resume behind closed doors if given government approval.

A provisional program released means the 2000 guineas will take place on June 6th. Furthermore, the 1000 guineas will take place on June 7th. Royal Ascot still remains pencilled in from June 16th to 20th. However, the exact schedule is likely to change, while the Queen is also not expected to attend the event for the first time in 68 years. A British Horse Racing spokesperson told BBC Sport, “There will be some changes to the order of races at Royal Ascot, which will be confirmed as soon as possible,”.

The UK government announced that no sport will be allowed take place until June 1st at the earliest. However, horse racing authorities had hoped to run some big races in the last two weeks in May. This will obviously not be the case now. A new timetable, with safety and social distance measures are now been drawn up with a June return now likely.

The British Horse Racing Spokesperson did state than the plans could change before, stating that the provisional plan may need to be adjusted according to when it is safe to do so by authorities.

The following are big races which look set to be held in the first week in June:

Wednesday 3 June or Thursday 4 June

Classic Trial (10f, 3yo, Group 3, Sandown)

Snowdrop (8f, 3+, Listed, Kempton)

Pavilion (6f, 3, Group 3, Ascot)

Friday 5 June

Abernant (6f, 3+, Group 3, Newmarket)

Brigadier Gerard (10f, 4+, Group 3, Sandown)

Paradise (8f, 3+, Listed, Ascot)

Lingfield Oaks Trial (11½f, 3, Listed, Lingfield)

Lingfield Derby Trial (11½f, 3, Listed, Lingfield)

Coronation Cup (12f, 4+, Group 1, Epsom)

Saturday 6 June

2,000 Guineas (8f, 3, Group 1, Newmarket)

Dahlia (10f, 4+, Group 2, Newmarket)

Palace House (5f, 3+, Group 3, Newmarket)

Sagaro (16f, 4+, Group 3, Sandown)

Newmarket (10f, 3, Listed, Newmarket)

Sunday 7 June

1,000 Guineas (8f, 3, Group 1, Newmarket)

Pretty Polly (10f, 3, Listed, Newmarket)

Buckhounds (12f, 4+, Listed, Ascot)

Cecil Frail (6f, 3+, Listed, Haydock)

Spring Trophy (7f, 3+, Group 3, Haydock)

Pinnacle (12f, 4+, Group 3, Haydock)