Trainer Emmet Mullins has been banned from racing for three months. Mullins has been fined 5,000 euro as well as been banned from any racecourse after a breach in health screening protocols at Leopardstown last week.

RTE Sport state that Mullins was refused entry to the course last week due to not having the right barcode. However, he was later spotted in the parade ring at the course. Obviously during the restrictions that entry to racecourses has been limited to essential staff. with this having to be approved by racecourse staff.

Mullins who is a nephew of Co Carlow trainer, Willie, has accepted the punishment. Racing Post report that he will not be appealing the decision. Mullins also asked for his 5,000 euro fine to go towards to frontline workers who are battling the Covid 19 pandemic. Speaking to Racing Post, Emmet said, “I accept the findings of today’s hearing. I apologise for my actions, it was done without thought and in the heat of the moment. I won’t be appealing, however, I have made a request to the IHRB that I donate the funds to our frontline workers.”

The three person referral committee of Leonie Reynolds, Mary O’Connor and Jack Rearden believed the breach of protocol to be “extremely serious”. They issued Mullins with a 5,000 euro fine and banned him from racecourses for a period of three months. However, this won’t affect his horses who will still be allowed to run.

The Irish Horse Racing Board, Communication Manager, Niall Cronin said, “A lot of work has gone into getting racing back and it is absolutely imperative that we all work together to keep racing safe by completing the health-screening process. This is necessary to continue racing. Complacency in this regard simply cannot be tolerated”. Mr Cronin continued, “We would agree that this was a very serious breach of protocol and such a breach cannot be tolerated in the current climate. We look forward to the cooperation of all stakeholders with regard to the protocols which are in place going forward.”