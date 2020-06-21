Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

It was a case of another day, another big Jessica Harrington winner. On Saturday, the Moone-based handler won the Group 1 Coronation Stakes with Alpine Star, today the Commonstown Stables trainer won the Leopardstown highlight, the Group 3 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Blue Wind Stakes with One Voice.

Harrington’s regular jockey, Shane Foley, was on board One Voice (16/5), who was just caught by stablemate Silence Please in a Listed race at Navan 11 days ago. The filly showed plenty determination today when stepped up into Group company, holding off a determined challenge from Aidan O’Brien’s Snow by half a length.

The Harrington/Foley combination also won the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden for two-year-olds on Oodnadatta (5/1). Given an enterprising ride by Foley, the daughter of Australia led from the gates and saw off all comers in the home straight, with the staying-on Minaun her closest rival, finishing a length and a half behind in second.

Recent Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas-winning trainer Ger Lyons claimed the Irish Stallion Farms EBF (C&G) Maiden over 7 furlongs with Ides Of August (3/1). Colin Keane always looked confident in the saddle as the Newtown Anner Stud-owned and -bred colt got the better of the Donnacha O’Brien-trained 11/4 favourite Southern Cape by half a length.

Donnacha’s father, Aidan, was also among the winners at the South Co. Dublin track this afternoon as Numen (7/1) and Séamie Heffernan recorded a highly impressive victory in the three-year-old Irish Stallion Farms EBF (C&G) Maiden over 1m 2f.

Joseph O’Brien’s Patrick Sarsfield (6/5f) was an easy winner on debut for his new yard in the TRI Equestrian Handicap under Declan McDonogh, while 20/1 Getawiggleon gave Limerick trainer David Geary his first success when guided to victory by Conor Maxwell in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden for three-year-olds.

Seven-pound apprentice Joey Sheridan rode a well-judged race on Turbine (14/1) to win the Holden Plant Rentals Handicap, and Pádraig Roche’s Lieutenant Silver (50/1) was a surprise winner of the Leopardstown Handicap under Gary Halpin.