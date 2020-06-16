Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Today is the opening day of Royal Ascot 2020, with the five-day festival of flat racing being held behind closed doors. There will be live coverage of all races on Sky Sports Racing, with Virgin Media One showing the key races, with its coverage starting at 1.30pm. Here is the Royal Ascot Day 1 timetable with Irish-trained entries shown.

1.15 The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) 3+ £35,000 Seven furlongs

1.50 The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 4+ £35,000 One mile

Circus Maximus (Ryan Moore) for Aidan O’Brien

2.25 The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 3 fillies £35,000 One mile, four furlongs

Ennistymon (James Doyle) for Aidan O’Brien

Passion (Ryan Moore) for Aidan O’Brien

3.00 The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 3 colts & geldings £35,000 One mile, four furlongs

Arthur’s Kingdom (Frankie Dettori) for Aidan O’Brien

Mogul (Ryan Moore) for Aidan O’Brien

3.35 The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 3+ £35,000 Five furlongs

Hit The Bid (Oisín Murphy) for Darren Bunyan

Sergei Prokofiev (Ryan Moore) for Aidan O’Brien

4.10 The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 4+ fillies & mares £35,000 One mile

4.40 The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-100) 4+ £35,000 Two miles, four furlongs