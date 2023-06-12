Running order at Royal Ascot: A Guide to the Prestigious Races

Royal Ascot, the pinnacle of British horse racing, is renowned for its rich history, elegance, and thrilling competitions.

This prestigious event spans five days and features a remarkable lineup of races, each with its own unique characteristics and allure. In this article, we will explore the order of running at Royal Ascot, providing an overview of the captivating races that grace this illustrious event.

Day One – Tuesday, 20th June:

The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1):

Kicking off the Royal Ascot festivities, the Queen Anne Stakes is a Group 1 race open to horses aged four and above. With a staggering prize money of £750,000, this one-mile race (straight) attracts top-class runners and sets the stage for the thrilling days ahead.

The Coventry Stakes (Group 2):

Next on the agenda is the Coventry Stakes, a Group 2 race exclusively for two-year-old horses. With a prize purse of £150,000, this six-furlong sprint showcases the potential stars of the future.

The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1):

Continuing the excitement, the King’s Stand Stakes is a Group 1 race for horses aged three and above, sprinting over five furlongs. This race boasts a prize money of £600,000 and brings together lightning-fast sprinters in a battle for glory.

The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1):

The St James’s Palace Stakes is a highly anticipated Group 1 race exclusively for three-year-old colts. Covering a one-mile course (round), this race offers a prize pool of £600,000 and showcases the finest emerging talents in the sport.

The Ascot Stakes (Handicap):

Adding variety to the program, the Ascot Stakes is a thrilling handicap race for horses aged four and above. Covering a distance of two miles and four furlongs, this race offers a £100,000 prize and provides an exciting challenge for both horses and jockeys.

The Wolferton Stakes (Listed):

The Wolferton Stakes, a Listed race for horses aged four and above, adds an element of class to the proceedings. Covering a distance of one mile and two furlongs, this race features a prize money of £110,000 and attracts competitive contenders seeking recognition on the Royal Ascot stage.

The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap):

Wrapping up the opening day, the Copper Horse Stakes is a handicap race for horses aged four and above. Competitors battle it out over a distance of one mile and six furlongs, vying for a £100,000 prize and the chance to etch their names into Royal Ascot history.

Day Two – Wednesday, 21st June:

The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2):

On the second day, the Queen Mary Stakes takes center stage as a Group 2 race exclusively for two-year-old fillies. Covering a distance of five furlongs, this race offers a prize of £115,000 and showcases the emerging talents among the young fillies.

The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap):

Following the Queen Mary Stakes, the Kensington Palace Stakes provides an opportunity for fillies and mares aged four and above to shine in a handicap race. Competing over the old mile (round), the contenders vie for a £100,000 prize, testing their skills and determination.

The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2):

The Duke of Cambridge Stakes, a Group 2 race for fillies and mares aged four and above, showcases their exceptional abilities over a straight mile. With

a prize money of £225,000, this race attracts top-quality fillies and mares seeking recognition and prestige at Royal Ascot.

The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1):

Regarded as one of the most prestigious races at Royal Ascot, the Prince of Wales’s Stakes is a Group 1 event open to horses aged four and above. Covering a distance of one mile and two furlongs, this race boasts an impressive prize pool of £1,000,000. The race features some of the finest middle-distance horses in the world, competing fiercely for glory and the opportunity to etch their names in Royal Ascot history.

The Royal Hunt Cup (Handicap):

Adding excitement to the program, the Royal Hunt Cup is a highly competitive handicap race for horses aged three and above. Run over a straight mile, this race offers a substantial prize money of £175,000 and showcases the depth of talent among the runners as they battle for victory in a thrilling display of skill and strategy.

The Queen’s Vase (Group 2):

The Queen’s Vase is a Group 2 race exclusive to three-year-olds, covering a distance of one mile and six furlongs. With a generous prize fund of £265,000, this race provides an opportunity for promising young stayers to demonstrate their stamina and potential on the big stage of Royal Ascot.

The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed):

Bringing the second day to a close is the Windsor Castle Stakes, a Listed race for two-year-old horses. This exhilarating dash covers a distance of five furlongs and offers a prize money of £100,000. The race highlights the early speed and talent of young sprinters as they strive to make a lasting impression at Royal Ascot.

Day Three – Thursday, 22nd June:

The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2):

The Norfolk Stakes commences the third day’s proceedings with a Group 2 race exclusively for two-year-old horses. Covering a distance of five furlongs, this race boasts a prize purse of £110,000 and showcases the precocious abilities of young speedsters as they vie for victory.

The King George V Stakes (Handicap):

Next on the agenda is the King George V Stakes, a handicap race for three-year-olds covering a distance of one mile and four furlongs. With a prize money of £100,000, this race provides an opportunity for emerging talents to demonstrate their potential and compete in a competitive field.

The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2):

The Ribblesdale Stakes is a Group 2 race exclusively for three-year-old fillies. Run over a distance of one mile and four furlongs, this race offers a substantial prize fund of £225,000. The fillies competing in this race aim to prove their staying ability and lay claim to a prestigious Royal Ascot victory.

The Gold Cup (Group 1):

The highlight of the third day is the historic Gold Cup, a Group 1 race for horses aged four and above. This stamina-sapping race spans a distance of two miles and four furlongs and carries a prize money of £600,000. The Gold Cup attracts the finest stayers in the world, captivating spectators with a test of endurance and determination.

The Britannia Stakes (Handicap):

The Britannia Stakes adds further excitement to the program as a handicap race for three-year-old colts and geldings. Run over a straight mile, this race offers a prize pool of £120,000 and showcases the depth of talent among the younger generation of horses.

The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3):

The Hampton Court Stakes, a Group 3 race, takes place over a distance of

one mile and two furlongs. Open to three-year-olds, this race presents a £150,000 prize and provides an opportunity for promising horses to demonstrate their class and potential.

The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap):

Wrapping up the third day’s events, the Buckingham Palace Stakes is a handicap race open to horses aged three and above. Competing over a distance of seven furlongs, this race offers a £100,000 prize and showcases the versatility and speed of the contenders.

Day Four – Friday, 23rd June:

The Albany Stakes (Group 3):

The fourth day commences with the Albany Stakes, a Group 3 race exclusively for two-year-old fillies. Covering a distance of six furlongs, this race provides a £100,000 prize and offers a platform for young fillies to demonstrate their speed and potential.

The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1):

Next on the agenda is the highly anticipated Commonwealth Cup, a Group 1 race for three-year-old colts and fillies. Spanning six furlongs, this race boasts a remarkable prize money of £600,000 and showcases the speed and agility of the emerging sprinting stars.

The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap):

The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes adds a touch of competitiveness to the program as a handicap race open to horses aged three and above. Covering a distance of one mile and four furlongs, this race offers a £100,000 prize and brings together a diverse field of talented runners.

The Coronation Stakes (Group 1):

Regarded as one of the premier races for three-year-old fillies, the Coronation Stakes is a Group 1 event run over the old mile (round). With a prize fund of £600,000, this race attracts top-quality fillies seeking recognition and glory at Royal Ascot.

The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap):

Adding further excitement to the program, the Sandringham Stakes is a handicap race exclusively for three-year-old fillies. Competing over a straight mile, the contenders battle it out for a £100,000 prize, showcasing their talent and determination.

The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2):

The King Edward VII Stakes, a Group 2 race, is open to three-year-old colts and geldings. Covering a distance of one mile and four furlongs, this race presents a £250,000 prize and provides an opportunity for emerging stayers to make their mark on the Royal Ascot stage.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap):

Wrapping up the fourth day, the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes is a handicap race open to three-year-olds. Competing over five furlongs, the runners vie for a £100,000 prize, showcasing their speed and agility in a thrilling sprint.

Day Five – Saturday, 24th June:

The Chesham Stakes (Listed):

The final day of Royal Ascot commences with the Chesham Stakes, a Listed race for two-year-old horses. Covering a distance of seven furlongs, this race offers a £100,000 prize and allows emerging talents to display their potential and ability.

The Jersey Stakes (Group 3):

Next on the agenda is the Jersey Stakes, a Group 3 race for three-year-olds

competing over a distance of seven furlongs. With a prize money of £150,000, this race attracts talented colts and fillies looking to make their mark in the sprinting division.

The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1):

The highlight of the final day is the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, a Group 1 race open to horses aged four and above. Spanning six furlongs, this race boasts a remarkable prize money of £1,000,000. The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes attracts some of the fastest and most accomplished sprinters in the world, providing a thrilling spectacle for racing enthusiasts.

The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2):

Following the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes is the Hardwicke Stakes, a Group 2 race for horses aged four and above. Competing over a distance of one mile and four furlongs, this race offers a £250,000 prize and showcases the staying prowess of the contenders.

The Wokingham Stakes (Handicap):

The Wokingham Stakes adds further excitement to the final day as a handicap race open to horses aged three and above. Covering a distance of six furlongs, this race presents a £175,000 prize and features a large field of competitive runners vying for victory.

The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap):

Next on the agenda is the Golden Gates Stakes, a handicap race exclusively for three-year-olds. Competing over one mile and two furlongs, this race offers a £100,000 prize and provides an opportunity for young horses to display their potential and competitiveness.

The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions):

Wrapping up the Royal Ascot meeting is the prestigious Queen Alexandra Stakes, a race open to horses aged four and above. Spanning an extended distance of two miles and six furlongs, this race presents a £100,000 prize and tests the stamina and endurance of the participants.

Royal Ascot is not only a showcase of exceptional racing but also an event where prize money reflects the significance and quality of the races. As the world’s most prestigious flat racing festival, Royal Ascot attracts top-class horses, trainers, and jockeys from around the globe, all vying for a share of the substantial prize money on offer.

With each passing year, Royal Ascot continues to enhance its reputation as a meeting of elegance, tradition, and exceptional racing. The generous prize funds allocated to each race reflect the significance and competitive nature of the event, attracting both seasoned champions and emerging talents seeking fame, glory, and financial rewards.

As the horses thunder down the Ascot turf, spectators and punters alike eagerly anticipate the outcome of each race, witnessing history in the making and celebrating the sport of kings. Royal Ascot’s commitment to offering substantial prize money ensures that the event remains a pinnacle of achievement for owners, trainers, jockeys, and all those involved in the racing industry.

In conclusion, the prize money at Royal Ascot continues to rise, reflecting the importance and allure of this prestigious racing festival. With each passing year, the stakes get higher, enticing the best horses, trainers, and jockeys to compete for their share of the substantial prize pools. Royal Ascot stands as a testament to the rich history, unparalleled racing, and financial rewards that make it a standout event in the horse racing calendar

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com