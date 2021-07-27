Lions Announce Team For Second Test v Boks

1 total views, 1 views today
The British and Irish Lions have announced the side that is set to face South Africa in the second test in Cape Town this Saturday.
Three changes have been made to the side that beat the Springboks 22-17 in the first test of the series last Saturday.
Conor Murray comes into the side at scrum-half in place of Scotland’s Ali Price.
Chris Harris takes the number 13 shirt this weekend ahead of Saracens and England player Elliot Daly.
Mako Vunipola starts at loosehead prop after an appearance off the bench at the weekend.
Alun Wyn Jones will captain the side once again after completing 80 minutes just 28 days after he dislocated his shoulder against Japan.
Man of the Match Maro Itoje remains on the side along with England teammate Courtney Lawes, who also made a big impression with his work rate.
Ball-carrying machine Jack Conan will look to add to his twelve from the first test with a second consecutive start at number eight.
Tadhg Beirne is the only Irishman available off the bench.
The second test against South Africa will be shown live on Sky Sports with the match kicking off at 5 pm.
British and Irish Lions: Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, Scotland); Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England), Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland), Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales), Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland); Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland); Maro Itoje (Saracens, England), Alun Wyn Jones – captain (Ospreys, Wales); Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England), Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #839
Replacements: Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales), Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England), Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland), Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland), Owen Farrell (Saracens, England), Elliot Daly (Saracens, England)