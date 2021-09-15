Munster Rugby sign hooker Declan Moore

By
James Hanly
-
The last meeting between the sides at the Sportsground resulted in a 14-19 win for the visitors. Photo credit: Shane Tighe

 2 total views,  2 views today

Munster Rugby have confirmed the signing of former Melbourne Rebels hooker Declan Moore who also qualifies for Ireland

The Reds have signed the 24-year-old for the 2021/2022 season in hopes of bulking up their squad.

The hooker was born in New Zealand but lived most of his life in Australia. He first made a name for himself while he was playing for Sydney University Rugby Club.

He signed for Melbourne Rebels in 2020 but failed to make an appearance in any competition for them. He will now compete with Niall Scannell, Kevin O’Byrne, and Diarmuid Barron for the number two shirt in Thomond Park.

The young forward can also qualify for Ireland but will need to prove himself before being handed the green shirt.

Munster are now preparing for their first competitive game of the season against Cell C Sharks. The game will kick off on Saturday, 25th September at home in Limerick for the United Rugby Championship.

The club has very few injury concerns to deal with as Ian Costello has almost a full squad to pick from. Chris Farrell is undergoing rehabilitation for an abdominal injury while RG Snyman and John Hodnett are both following modified training programs and progressing well.

Conor Murray and Tadgh Beirne have now rejoined the squad after taking a break due to being on the British and Irish Lions duty.

Fans are optimistic as they hope that this will be a prosperous year for them with a very talented squad.

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here