A South Korean football club has been hit with a record fine after they used sex dolls to fill seats at a match which was held behind closed doors.

Its reported the club in question FC Seoul were fined €100,000 FC Seoul came under fire after they used the dolls to portray people in the stands. However, these dolls were wearing t shirts and were holding banners and placards. The logo of a well known sex toy company was on the banners in last Sunday’s game with Gwangju.

K-League officials said the club had “deeply humiliated women fans”. Personally, I feel in this day and age stuff like this should simply not be happening. However, the league stated they accepted that the club in question l, FC Seoul, didn’t know the sex toys were mannequins. However, they stayed that club could of recognised the mannequins easily and common sense should have been used.

RTE Sport report that FC Seoul accepted the fine and decision by the K League officials. They stated it was a “misunderstanding”. In an apology issued on Facebook and Instagram the club said, “Regarding the cheer mannequins that were installed during the game on the 17th, we sincerely apologize for causing deep concern to the fans,”.

This is our fault without excuse,” said the club. “Regardless of the reason, we apologize again for causing great concern to the fans who love and cheer for FC Seoul. has been underway now since May 8th. The league was suspended for 2 months before that date owing to Covid 19.