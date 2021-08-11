Leicester Star James Maddison ‘Obviously Open’ To Arsenal Move

1 total views, 1 views today

Former Premier League player Dean Windass believes that Leicester midfielder James Maddison would be open to a move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

James Maddison has been linked with the side recently and his club has put a £70 million price tag on him.

Maddison is currently under contract with the FA Cup and FA Community Shield champions until 2024.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has scored 27 times for the Foxes and made 20 assists in 119 appearances in his time with the club.

Leicester’s ideal outcome of the situation would see them keep hold of their attacking midfielder for the upcoming season.

Former Hull City forward Dean Windass believes that the size of Arsenal compared to Leicester will have Maddison’s head turned.

Windass spoke to Transfer Tavern about the potential move and does not understand why Maddison would stay where he is.

Although Windass acknowledged that Leicester have been the better side in recent times, he argued that Arsenal’s position in world football is greater.

“Why wouldn’t you want to go to Arsenal?” the ex-Hull City striker said. “Listen, we talk about footballers now where it’s not about money anymore, it’s about winning trophies. Are Arsenal going to be in the top four next year? No. Are Leicester with Jamie Vardy? Yes.

“But a big club like Arsenal calling and he’s obviously open to it, reports saying he’d welcome the move.”

Leicester has finished above Arsenal in the Premier League in the last two seasons.

However, the two sides have won as much silverware as each other in that time and Arsenal have enjoyed much more success a the top level of English football than Leicester.

Windass sees that as an important trait for a club to have but it remains to be seen whether Maddison will be tempted over to North London.

