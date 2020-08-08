Sligo Rovers make it two wins a row with win over Shelbourne

Sligo Rovers are off the the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League after they made it two wins in a row with a 2-1 over Shelbourne at the Showgrounds.

With just about 50 supporters in attendance, Sligo had the ball in the back of the net after just 30 seconds. The goal coming courtesy of Jesse Devers. The goal came after Ronan Coughlan linked up with Ryan De Vries on the left before he found Devers who then headed to the net past Colin McCabe from the edge of the small box. The Bit O’Red could have a further two goals on 6 minutes and 9 minutes. Devers going close with a flashing effort across the goal, while McCabe then had to scramble across his goal to stop another Devers shot going in. Shelbourne should have had a goal on 11 minutes. Ciaran Kilduff got onto the end of a Dale Rooney ball from the left, however he was unable to stab the ball home from close range.

Sligo looked the dominant side of the half and they continued to rank up the pressure. Devers again going close on two occasions, before Coughlan’s headed effort went narrowly over the bar with half time approaching. Shelbourne should have had a goal within a minute of the restart. Jaze Kabia though blazed his effort over when it looked easier to score past Ed McGinty. Sligo capitalised on that miss and they went down the other end five minutes to double their advantage. Coughlan this time directing Regan Donelon’s corner into the path of Cawley who powered his shot past McCabe. The game was getting a bit scrappy now but Shels managed to reply in the 4th minute of additional time of the 6 added on by referee Rob Hennessy. Deegan was the goalscorer finishing past McGinty who couldn’t get a strong fist to stop the well struck volley.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Darragh Noone, Kyle McFadden, Danny Kane, Regan Donelon; Niall Morahan, David Cawley, Will Seymore (John Russell 59); Jesse Devers, Ryan De Vries (Alex Cooper 85); Ronan Coughlan.

Shelbourne: Colin McCabe; Aidan Friel (Oscar Brennan 80), Daniel Byrne, Luke Byrne (Daniel O’Reilly 60), Alex O’Hanlon; Gary Deegan, Sean Quinn (Alex Cetiner 80); Dale Rooney, Ryan Brennan (Georgie Poynton 53), Jaze Kabia (Aaron Dobbs 53); Ciaran Kilduff.

